Перейти к основному содержимому
Перейти к основному содержимому

Console roles and permissions

Organization roles

Refer to Manage cloud users for instructions on assigning organization roles.

ClickHouse has four organization level roles available for user management. Only the admin role has default access to services. All other roles must be combined with service level roles to interact with services.

RoleDescription
AdminPerform all administrative activities for an organization and control all settings. This role is assigned to the first user in the organization by default and automatically has Service Admin permissions on all services.
DeveloperView access to the organization and ability to generate API keys with the same or lower permissions.
BillingView usage and invoices, and manage payment methods.
MemberSign-in only with the ability to manage personal profile settings. Assigned to SAML SSO users by default.

Service roles

Refer to Manage cloud users for instructions on assigning service roles.

Service permissions must be explicitly granted by an admin to users with roles other than admin. Service Admin is pre-configured with SQL console admin access, but may be modified to reduce or remove permissions.

RoleDescription
Service read onlyView services and settings.
Service adminManage service settings.

SQL console roles

Refer to Manage SQL console role assignments for instructions on assigning SQL console roles.

RoleDescription
SQL console read onlyRead only access to databases within the service.
SQL console adminAdministrative access to databases within the service equivalent to the Default database role.