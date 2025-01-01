Upload files to Cloud
ClickHouse Cloud provides an easy way to import your files and supports the following formats:
|Format
CSV
CSVWithNamesAndTypes
CSVWithNames
JSONEachRow
TabSeparated
TabSeparatedWithNames
TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
Upload a file
From the Cloud homepage, select your service as shown below:
If your service is idle you will need to wake it.
Select
Data sources in the left hand tab as shown below:
Next select
Upload a file on the right side of the data sources page:
A file dialogue will pop up allowing you to select the file that you wish to use to insert data into a table on your Cloud service.
Configure table
Once the file has uploaded you will be able to configure the table where you want to insert the data to. A preview of the table with the first three rows is shown.
You can now select a destination table. The options are:
- a new table
- an existing table
You can specify which database you want to upload the data to, and in the case of a new table, the name of the table that will be created. You will also be able to select the sorting key:
Columns read from the file are shown as
Source fields and for each field, you
can change:
- the inferred type
- the default value
- whether to make the column Nullable or not
You can also remove a field if you don't want to include it in the import
You can specify the type of table engine that you want to use:
MergeTree
ReplacingMergeTree
SummingMergeTree
Null
You can specify a partitioning key expression and primary key expression.
Click
Import to ClickHouse (shown above) to import the data. The data import will be queued as
indicated by the
queued status badge in the
Status column as shown below. You can also click
Open as query (shown above) to open the insert query in the SQL console. The query will insert
the file which was uploaded to an S3 bucket using the
URL table function.
If the job fails you will see a
failed status badge under the
Status column of
the
Data upload history tab. You can click
View Details for more information
on why the upload failed. You may need to modify the table configuration or clean
the data based on the error message for the failed insert.