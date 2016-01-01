Upgrades

Managed Postgres handles PostgreSQL version upgrades to keep your instances secure and up to date. Both minor and major version upgrades are supported with minimal disruption.

Minor version upgrades (e.g., 16.4 to 16.5) include bug fixes and security patches. These are performed via failover and typically result in only a brief disconnect, often lasting just a few seconds.

For instances with standbys enabled, the upgrade is applied to the standby first, followed by a failover to minimize downtime.

Major version upgrades (e.g., 16.x to 17.x) also involve only a few seconds of downtime, following a similar failover-based approach.

Managed Postgres supports maintenance windows so that upgrades and other maintenance operations can be scheduled at a time that's least disruptive to your workload. UI support for configuring maintenance windows is coming soon. In the meantime, contact support to set up a maintenance window for your instance.