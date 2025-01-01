Advanced dashboard in ClickHouse Cloud

Monitoring your database system in a production environment is vital to understanding your deployment health so that you can prevent or solve outages.

The advanced dashboard is a lightweight tool designed to give you deep insights into your ClickHouse system and its environment, helping you stay ahead of performance bottlenecks, system failures, and inefficiencies.

The advanced dashboard is available in both ClickHouse OSS (Open Source Software) and Cloud. In this article we will show you how to use the advanced dashboard in Cloud.

The advanced dashboard can be accessed by navigating to:

Left side panel Monitoring → Advanced dashboard



The native advanced dashboard can be accessed by navigating to:

Left side panel Monitoring → Advanced dashboard Clicking You can still access the native advanced dashboard.



This will open the native advanced dashboard in a new tab. You will need to authenticate to access the dashboard.

Each visualization has a SQL query associated with it that populates it. You can edit this query by clicking on the pen icon.

The default charts in the Advanced Dashboard are designed to provide real-time visibility into your ClickHouse system. Below is a list with descriptions for each chart. They are grouped into three categories to help you navigate them.

These metrics are tailored to monitor the health and performance of your ClickHouse instance.

Metric Description Queries Per Second Tracks the rate of queries being processed Selected Rows/Sec Indicates the number of rows being read by queries Inserted Rows/Sec Measures the data ingestion rate Total MergeTree Parts Shows the number of active parts in MergeTree tables, helping identify unbatched inserts Max Parts for Partition Highlights the maximum number of parts in any partition Queries Running Displays the number of queries currently executing Selected Bytes Per Second Indicates the volume of data being read by queries

Monitoring the underlying system is just as important as watching ClickHouse itself.

Metric Description IO Wait Tracks I/O wait times CPU Wait Measures delays caused by CPU resource contention Read From Disk Tracks the number of bytes read from disks or block devices Read From Filesystem Tracks the number of bytes read from the filesystem, including page cache Memory (tracked, bytes) Shows memory usage for processes tracked by ClickHouse Load Average (15 minutes) Report the current load average 15 from the system OS CPU Usage (Userspace) CPU Usage running userspace code OS CPU Usage (Kernel) CPU Usage running kernel code

ClickHouse Cloud stores data using object storage (S3 type). Monitoring this interface can help detect issues.

Metric Description S3 Read wait Measures the latency of read requests to S3 S3 read errors per second Tracks the read errors rate Read From S3 (bytes/sec) Tracks the rate data is read from S3 storage Disk S3 write req/sec Monitors the frequency of write operations to S3 storage Disk S3 read req/sec Monitors the frequency of read operations to S3 storage Page cache hit rate The hit rate of the page cache Filesystem cache hit rate Hit rate of the filesystem cache Filesystem cache size The current size of the filesystem cache Network send bytes/sec Tracks the current speed of incoming network traffic Network receive bytes/sec Tracks the current speed of outbound network traffic Concurrent network connections Tracks the number of current concurrent network connections

Having this real-time view of the health of your ClickHouse service greatly helps mitigate issues before they impact your business or help solve them. Below are a few issues you can spot using the advanced dashboard.

As described in the best practices documentation, it is recommended to always bulk insert data into ClickHouse if able to do so synchronously.

A bulk insert with a reasonable batch size reduces the number of parts created during ingestion, resulting in more efficient write-on disks and fewer merge operations.

The key metrics to spot sub-optimized insert are Inserted Rows/sec and Max Parts for Partition

The example above shows two spikes in Inserted Rows/sec and Max Parts for Partition between 13h and 14h. This indicates that we ingest data at a reasonable speed.

Then we see another big spike on Max Parts for Partition after 16h but a very slow Inserted Rows/sec speed. A lot of parts are being created with very little data generated, which indicates that the size of the parts is sub-optimal.

It is common to run SQL queries that consume a large amount of resources, such as CPU or memory. However, it is important to monitor these queries and understand their impact on your deployment's overall performance.

A sudden change in resource consumption without a change in query throughput can indicate more expensive queries being executed. Depending on the type of queries you are running, this can be expected, but spotting them from the advanced dashboard is good.

Below is an example of CPU usage peaking without significantly changing the number of queries per second executed.

Another issue you can spot using the advanced dashboard is a bad primary key design. As described in "A practical introduction to primary indexes in ClickHouse", choosing the primary key to fit best your use case will greatly improve performance by reducing the number of rows ClickHouse needs to read to execute your query.

One of the metrics you can follow to spot potential improvements in primary keys is Selected Rows per second. A sudden peak in the number of selected rows can indicate both a general increase in overall query throughput, and queries that select a large number of rows to execute their query.

Using the timestamp as a filter, you can find the queries executed at the time of the peak in the table system.query_log .

For example, running a query that shows all the queries executed between 11 am and 11 am on a certain day to understand what queries are reading too many rows: