ClickHouse Private

ClickHouse Private is a self-deployed package consisting of the same proprietary version of ClickHouse that runs on ClickHouse Cloud and our ClickHouse Operator, configured for separation of compute and storage. It is deployed to Kubernetes environments with S3 compatible storage.

This package is currently available for AWS and IBM Cloud, with bare metal deployments coming soon.

Note ClickHouse Private is designed for large enterprises with the most rigorous compliance requirements, providing full control and management over their dedicated infrastructure. This option is only available by contacting us.

The following features differentiate ClickHouse Private from self-managed open source deployments:

Enhanced performance Native separation of compute and storage

Proprietary cloud features such as shared merge tree and warehouse functionality Tested and proven through a variety of use cases and conditions Fully tested and validated in ClickHouse Cloud Full featured roadmap with new features added regularly Additional features that are coming soon include: API to programmatically manage resources Automated backups Automated vertical scaling operations

Identity provider integration

ClickHouse Private is fully self-contained within your deployment environment and consists of compute managed within Kubernetes and storage within an S3 compatible storage solution.

Customers can initiate onboarding by reaching out to us. For qualified customers, we will provide a detailed environment build guide and access to the images and Helm charts for deployment.

This section is intended to provide an overview of the resources required to deploy ClickHouse Private. Specific deployment guides are provided as part of onboarding. Instance/ server types and sizes depend on the use case.

Required resources:

ECR to receive the images and Helm charts

EKS cluster with CNI, EBS CSI Driver, DNS, Cluster Autoscaler, IMDS for authentication and an OIDC provider

Server nodes run Amazon Linux

Operator requires an x86 node group

An S3 bucket in the same region as the EKS cluster

If ingress is required, also configure an NLB

One AWS role per ClickHouse cluster for clickhouse-server/keeper operations

