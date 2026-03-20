User-defined functions in Cloud

User-defined functions (UDF) allow users to extend the behavior of ClickHouse beyond what is offered by over a thousand different out-of-box functions.

In ClickHouse Cloud, there are two ways to create user-defined functions:

Using SQL Using the UI and your own code (private preview)

SQL UDFs can be created using the CREATE FUNCTION statement from a lambda expression.

In this example we'll create a simple executable user-defined function, isBusinessHours . The function will check if a certain timestamp falls inside of regular business hours and return true if it does, otherwise false.

Login to Cloud Console and open the SQL console Write the following SQL query to create the isBusinessHours function:

CREATE FUNCTION isBusinessHours AS (ts) -> toDayOfWeek(ts) BETWEEN 1 AND 5 AND toHour(ts) BETWEEN 9 AND 17;

Run the following below to test your newly created UDF:

SELECT isBusinessHours('2026-03-20 10:00:00'::DateTime), isBusinessHours('2026-03-20 23:00:00'::DateTime);

You should get back the result:

1 0

You can use the DROP FUNCTION command to remove the UDF you just created:

DROP FUNCTION isBusinessHours

Important UDFs in ClickHouse Cloud do not inherit user-level settings. They execute with default system settings.

This means:

Session-level settings (set via SET statement) are not propagated to UDF execution context

statement) are not propagated to UDF execution context User profile settings are not inherited by UDFs

Query-level settings do not apply within UDF execution

Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud

ClickHouse Cloud offers a UI configuration experience for creating user-defined functions.

Примечание If you are interested in trying out this feature, please contact support to enroll in private preview.

In this example we'll create the same simple executable user-defined function isBusinessHours that checks if a certain timestamp falls inside of regular business hours. Previously we created it using SQL, but this time we will create it using Python and configure it via the UI.

Create a new file main.py locally:

cat > main.py << 'EOF' import sys from datetime import datetime for line in sys.stdin: ts = datetime.fromisoformat(line.strip()) result = 1 if (0 <= ts.weekday() <= 4 and 9 <= ts.hour <= 17) else 0 print(result) sys.stdout.flush() EOF

Now compress the file into a ZIP archive:

zip is_business_hours.zip main.py

From the Cloud console homepage, click on the name of your organization in the bottom-left menu. Select User-defined functions from the menu. On the user-defined functions page, click Set up a UDF. A configuration panel opens on the right side of the screen. Enter a function name. For this example, use isBusinessHours . Select a function type, either Executable pool or Executable: Executable pool : A pool of persistent processes is maintained, and a process is taken from the pool for reads.

: A pool of persistent processes is maintained, and a process is taken from the pool for reads. Executable: The script runs on every query. For this example, use the default settings. For a full list of configuration parameters, see Executable user-defined functions. Click Browse File to upload the .zip file created at the start of this tutorial. Add a new argument. For this example, add an argument timestamp with type DateTime . Select a return type. For this example, select Bool . Click Create UDF. A dialog displays the current build status. If there are any problems, the status changes to error .

. Otherwise, the status progresses from building to provisioning . Your service must be awake to complete provisioning. If your service is idle, click Wake Up Service in the UDF details panel next to the service name.

to . Your service must be awake to complete provisioning. If your service is idle, click in the panel next to the service name. Once complete, the status changes to deployed.

return back to the home page of the SQL Console by clicking Settings - return to your service view from the top left corner of the page click SQL Console in the left hand menu write the following query:

SELECT isBusinessHours('2026-03-20 10:00:00'::DateTime), isBusinessHours('2026-03-20 23:00:00'::DateTime);

You should see the result:

true false

From the Cloud console homepage, click on the name of your organization in the bottom-left menu. Select User-defined functions from the menu. Select the three dots under Actions for the isBusinessHours UDF, click Create new version Upload a zip with the modified code, or change settings and then click Create new version

You have successfully added your first user-defined function via the UI, confirmed it runs and seen how to create a new version of it if needed.