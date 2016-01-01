Scaling recommendations

Auto-scaling database resources requires careful balance: scaling up too slowly can risk performance degradation while scaling down too aggressively can trigger constant oscillations.

ClickHouse Cloud enables faster scale-downs, minimized scaling oscillations, and substantial infrastructure cost reduction for variable workloads, while maintaining the stability needed for production databases by pairing a two-window recommendation framework with a target-tracking CPU recommendation system.

CPU Scaling is based on target tracking which calculates the exact CPU allocation needed to keep utilization at a target level. A scaling action is only triggered if current CPU utilization falls outside a defined band:

Parameter Value Meaning Target utilization 53% The utilization level ClickHouse aims to maintain High watermark 75% Triggers scale-up when CPU exceeds this threshold Low watermark 37.5% Triggers scale-down when CPU falls below this threshold

The recommender evaluates CPU utilization based on historical usage, and determines a recommended CPU size using this formula:

recommended_cpu = max_cpu_usage / target_utilization

If the CPU utilization is between 37.5%–75% of allocated capacity, no scaling action is taken. Outside that band, the recommender computes the exact size needed to land back at 53% utilization, and the service is scaled accordingly.

A service allocated 4 vCPU experiences a spike to 3.8 vCPU usage (~95% utilization), crossing the 75% high watermark. The recommender calculates: 3.8 / 0.53 ≈ 7.2 vCPU , and rounds up to the next available size (8 vCPU). Once load subsides and usage drops below 37.5% (1.5 vCPU), the recommender scales back down proportionally.

ClickHouse Cloud automatically recommends memory sizes based on your service's actual usage patterns. The recommender analyzes usage over a lookback window and adds headroom to handle spikes and prevent out-of-memory (OOM) errors.

The recommender looks at three signals:

Query memory : The peak memory used during query execution

: The peak memory used during query execution Resident memory : The peak memory held by the process overall

: The peak memory held by the process overall OOM events: Whether queries or replicas have recently run out of memory

For query and resident memory, the amount of headroom added depends on how predictable your usage is:

Stable usage (low variation) : 1.25x multiplier — more headroom, since usage is consistent and unlikely to spike unexpectedly

: 1.25x multiplier — more headroom, since usage is consistent and unlikely to spike unexpectedly Spiky usage (high variation): 1.1x multiplier — less headroom, to avoid over-provisioning for workloads that already vary widely

If OOM events are detected, the recommender applies a more aggressive 1.5x multiplier to ensure the service has enough memory to recover.

The system takes the highest value across all signals:

desired_memory = max( query_memory × skew_multiplier, resident_memory × skew_multiplier, resident_memory × 1.5, // if query OOMs detected rss_at_crash × 1.5 // if pod OOMs detected )

Instead of using a single window, ClickHouse Cloud uses two lookback windows with different time ranges:

Small Window (3 hours) : Captures recent usage patterns, enables faster scale-down

: Captures recent usage patterns, enables faster scale-down Large Window (30 hours): Ensures we scale up in a single step to the maximum usage seen in the longer lookback window, rather than multiple gradual scale-ups. This is critical because scaling takes time and invalidates local caches; so it is safer to scale up in a single step.

Each window independently generates a recommendation using both memory and CPU analysis. The system then merges these recommendations based on the scaling direction each window suggests, as shown in the figure below:

For a deep dive into the design decisions of the recommender, see "Smarter Auto-Scaling for ClickHouse: The Two-Window Approach "