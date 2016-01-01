Automatic idling

In the Settings page, you can also choose whether or not to allow automatic idling of your service when it is inactive for a certain duration (i.e. when the service isn't executing any user-submitted queries). Automatic idling reduces the cost of your service, as you're not billed for compute resources when the service is paused.

ClickHouse Cloud implements adaptive idling to prevent disruptions while optimizing cost savings. The system evaluates several conditions before transitioning a service to idle. Adaptive idling overrides the idling duration setting when any of the below listed conditions are met:

When the number of parts exceeds the maximum idle parts threshold (default: 10,000), the service isn't idled so that background maintenance can continue

When there are ongoing merge operations, the service isn't idled until those merges complete to avoid interrupting critical data consolidation

Additionally, the service also adapts idle timeouts based on server initialization time: If server initialization time is less than 15 minutes, no adaptive timeout is applied and the customer-configured default idle timeout is used If server initialization time is between 15 and 30 minutes, the idle timeout is set to 15 minutes If server initialization time is between 30 and 60 minutes, the idle timeout is set to 30 minutes. If server initialization time is more than 60 minutes, the idle timeout is set to 1 hour



Примечание The service may enter an idle state where it suspends refreshes of refreshable materialized views, consumption from S3Queue, and scheduling of new merges. Existing merge operations will complete before the service transitions to the idle state. To ensure continuous operation of refreshable materialized views and S3Queue consumption, disable the idle state functionality.