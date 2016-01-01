Horizontal scaling

Scale plan feature Manual horizontal scaling is available in the Scale and Enterprise plans. To upgrade, visit the plans page in the cloud console.

You can use ClickHouse Cloud public APIs to scale your service by updating the scaling settings for the service or adjust the number of replicas from the cloud console.

Scale and Enterprise tiers also support single-replica services. Services once scaled out, can be scaled back in to a minimum of a single replica. Note that single replica services have reduced availability and aren't recommended for production usage.

Примечание Services can scale horizontally to a maximum of 20 replicas. If you need additional replicas, please contact our support team.

To horizontally scale a cluster, issue a PATCH request via the API to adjust the number of replicas. The screenshots below show an API call to scale out a 3 replica cluster to 6 replicas, and the corresponding response.

PATCH request to update numReplicas

Response from PATCH request

If you issue a new scaling request or multiple requests in succession, while one is already in progress, the scaling service will ignore the intermediate states and converge on the final replica count.

To scale a service horizontally from the UI, you can adjust the number of replicas for the service on the Settings page.

Service scaling settings from the ClickHouse Cloud console