v24.6 Changelog for Cloud

Relevant changes for ClickHouse Cloud services based on the v24.6 release.

Rework parallel processing in Ordered mode of storage S3Queue . This PR is backward incompatible for Ordered mode if you used settings s3queue_processing_threads_num or s3queue_total_shards_num . Setting s3queue_total_shards_num is deleted, previously it was allowed to use only under s3queue_allow_experimental_sharded_mode , which is now deprecated. A new setting is added - s3queue_buckets . #64349 (Kseniia Sumarokova).

New functions snowflakeIDToDateTime , snowflakeIDToDateTime64 , dateTimeToSnowflakeID , and dateTime64ToSnowflakeID were added. Unlike the existing functions snowflakeToDateTime , snowflakeToDateTime64 , dateTimeToSnowflake , and dateTime64ToSnowflake , the new functions are compatible with function generateSnowflakeID , i.e. they accept the snowflake IDs generated by generateSnowflakeID and produce snowflake IDs of the same type as generateSnowflakeID (i.e. UInt64 ). Furthermore, the new functions default to the UNIX epoch (aka. 1970-01-01), just like generateSnowflakeID . If necessary, a different epoch, e.g. Twitter's/X's epoch 2010-11-04 aka. 1288834974657 msec since UNIX epoch, can be passed. The old conversion functions are deprecated and will be removed after a transition period: to use them regardless, enable setting allow_deprecated_snowflake_conversion_functions . #64948 (Robert Schulze).