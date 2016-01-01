About ClickHouse
|Page
|Description
|What is ClickHouse
|Introduces ClickHouse's core features, architecture, and uses, providing a concise overview for new users.
|Adopters
|A list of companies using ClickHouse and their success stories, assembled from public sources
|Support
|An introduction to ClickHouse Cloud Support Services and their mission.
|Beta Features and Experimental
|Learn about how ClickHouse uses "Beta" and "Experimental" labels to distinguish between officially supported and early-stage, unsupported features due to varied development speeds from community contributions.
|Cloud Service
|Discover ClickHouse Cloud - a fully managed service that allows users to spin up open-source ClickHouse databases and offers benefits like fast time to value, seamless scaling, and serverless operations.
|ClickHouse History
|Learn more about the history of ClickHouse.