A simple guide for query optimization

This section aims to illustrate through common scenarios how to use different performance and optimization techniques, such as analyzer, query profiling or avoid Nullable Columns, in order to improve your ClickHouse query performances.

The best moment to think about performance optimization is when you’re setting up your data schema before ingesting data into ClickHouse for the first time.

But let’s be honest; it is difficult to predict how much your data will grow or what types of queries will be executed.

If you have an existing deployment with a few queries that you want to improve, the first step is understanding how those queries perform and why some execute in a few milliseconds while others take longer.

ClickHouse has a rich set of tools to help you understand how your query is getting executed and the resources consumed to perform the execution.

In this section, we will look at those tools and how to use them.

To understand query performance, let’s look at what happens in ClickHouse when a query is executed.

The following part is deliberately simplified and takes some shortcuts; the idea here is not to drown you with details but to get you up to speed with the basic concepts. For more information you can read about query analyzer.

From a very high-level standpoint, when ClickHouse executes a query, the following happens:

Query parsing and analysis

The query is parsed and analyzed, and a generic query execution plan is created.

Query optimization

The query execution plan is optimized, unnecessary data is pruned, and a query pipeline is built from the query plan.

Query pipeline execution

The data is read and processed in parallel. This is the stage where ClickHouse actually executes the query operations such as filtering, aggregations, and sorting.

Final processing

The results are merged, sorted, and formatted into a final result before being sent to the client.

In reality, many optimizations are taking place, and we will discuss them a bit more in this guide, but for now, those main concepts give us a good understanding of what is happening behind the scenes when ClickHouse executes a query.

With this high-level understanding, let’s examine the tooling ClickHouse provides and how we can use it to track the metrics that affect query performance.

We'll use a real example to illustrate how we approach query performances.

Let's use the NYC Taxi dataset, which contains taxi ride data in NYC. First, we start by ingesting the NYC taxi dataset with no optimization.

Below is the command to create the table and insert data from an S3 bucket. Note that we infer the schema from the data voluntarily, which is not optimized.

Let's have a look to the table schema automatically inferred from the data.

By default, ClickHouse collects and logs information about each executed query in the query logs. This data is stored in the table system.query_log .

For each executed query, ClickHouse logs statistics such as query execution time, number of rows read, and resource usage, such as CPU, memory usage, or filesystem cache hits.

Therefore, the query log is a good place to start when investigating slow queries. You can easily spot the queries that take a long time to execute and display the resource usage information for each one.

Let’s find the top five long-running queries on our NYC taxi dataset.

The field query_duration_ms indicates how long it took for that particular query to execute. Looking at the results from the query logs, we can see that the first query is taking 2967ms to run, which could be improved.

You might also want to know which queries are stressing the system by examining the query that consumes the most memory or CPU.

Let’s isolate the long-running queries we found and rerun them a few times to understand the response time.

At this point, it is essential to turn off the filesystem cache by setting the enable_filesystem_cache setting to 0 to improve reproducibility.

Summarize in the table for easy reading.

Name Elapsed Rows processed Peak memory Query 1 1.699 sec 329.04 million 440.24 MiB Query 2 1.419 sec 329.04 million 546.75 MiB Query 3 1.414 sec 329.04 million 451.53 MiB

Let's understand a bit better what the queries achieve.

Query 1 calculates the distance distribution in rides with an average speed of over 30 miles per hour.

Query 2 finds the number and average cost of rides per week.

Query 3 calculates the average time of each trip in the dataset.

None of these queries are doing very complex processing, except the first query that calculates the trip time on the fly every time the query executes. However, each of these queries takes more than one second to execute, which, in the ClickHouse world, is a very long time. We can also note the memory usage of these queries; more or less 400 Mb for each query is quite a lot of memory. Also, each query appears to read the same number of rows (i.e., 329.04 million). Let's quickly confirm how many rows are in this table.

The table contains 329.04 million rows, therefore each query is doing a full scan of the table.

Now that we have some long-running queries, let's understand how they are executed. For this, ClickHouse supports the EXPLAIN statement command. It is a very useful tool that provides a very detailed view of all the query execution stages without actually running the query. While it can be overwhelming to look at for a non-ClickHouse expert, it remains an essential tool for gaining insight into how your query is executed.

The documentation provides a detailed guide on what the EXPLAIN statement is and how to use it to analyze your query execution. Rather than repeating what is in this guide, let's focus on a few commands that will help us find bottlenecks in query execution performance.

Explain indexes = 1

Let's start with EXPLAIN indexes = 1 to inspect the query plan. The query plan is a tree showing how the query will be executed. There, you can see in which order the clauses from the query will be executed. The query plan returned by the EXPLAIN statement can be read from bottom to top.

Let's try using the first of our long-running queries.

The output is straightforward. The query begins by reading data from the nyc_taxi.trips_small_inferred table. Then, the WHERE clause is applied to filter rows based on computed values. The filtered data is prepared for aggregation, and the quantiles are computed. Finally, the result is sorted and outputted.

Here, we can note that no primary keys are used, which makes sense as we didn't define any when we created the table. As a result, ClickHouse is doing a full scan of the table for the query.

Explain Pipeline

EXPLAIN Pipeline shows the concrete execution strategy for the query. There, you can see how ClickHouse actually executed the generic query plan we looked at previously.

Here, we can note the number of threads used to execute the query: 59 threads, which indicates a high parallelization. This speeds up the query, which would take longer to execute on a smaller machine. The number of threads running in parallel can explain the high volume of memory the query uses.

Ideally, you would investigate all your slow queries the same way to identify unnecessary complex query plans and understand the number of rows read by each query and the resources consumed.

It can be difficult to identify problematic queries on a production deployment, as there are probably a large number of queries being executed at any given time on your ClickHouse deployment.

If you know which user, database, or tables are having issues, you can use the fields user , tables , or databases from the system.query_logs to narrow down the search.

Once you identify the queries you want to optimize, you can start working on them to optimize. One common mistake developers make at this stage is changing multiple things simultaneously, running ad-hoc experiments, and usually ending up with mixed results, but, more importantly, missing a good understanding of what made the query faster.

Query optimization requires structure. I’m not talking about advanced benchmarking, but having a simple process in place to understand how your changes affect query performance can go a long way.

Start by identifying your slow queries from query logs, then investigate potential improvements in isolation. When testing the query, make sure you disable the filesystem cache.

ClickHouse leverages caching to speed up query performance at different stages. This is good for query performance, but during troubleshooting, it could hide potential I/O bottlenecks or poor table schema. For this reason, I suggest turning off the filesystem cache during testing. Make sure to have it enabled in production setup.

Once you have identified potential optimizations, it is recommended that you implement them one by one to better track how they affect performance. Below is a diagram describing the general approach.

Finally, be cautious of outliers; it’s pretty common that a query might run slowly, either because a user tried an ad-hoc expensive query or the system was under stress for another reason. You can group by the field normalized_query_hash to identify expensive queries that are being executed regularly. Those are probably the ones you want to investigate.

Now that we have our framework to test, we can start optimizing.

The best place to start is to look at how the data is stored. As for any database, the less data we read, the faster the query will be executed.

Depending on how you ingested your data, you might have leveraged ClickHouse capabilities to infer the table schema based on the ingested data. While this is very practical to get started, if you want to optimize your query performance, you’ll need to review the data schema to best fit your use case.

As described in the best practices documentation, avoid nullable columns wherever possible. It is tempting to use them often, as they make the data ingestion mechanism more flexible, but they negatively affect performance as an additional column has to be processed every time.

Running an SQL query that counts the rows with a NULL value can easily reveal the columns in your tables that actually need a Nullable value.

We have only two columns with null values: mta_tax and payment_type . The rest of the fields should not be using a Nullable column.

An easy optimization to apply to Strings is to make best use of the LowCardinality data type. As described in the low cardinality documentation, ClickHouse applies dictionary coding to LowCardinality-columns, which significantly increases query performance.

An easy rule of thumb for determining which columns are good candidates for LowCardinality is that any column with less than 10,000 unique values is a perfect candidate.

You can use the following SQL query to find columns with a low number of unique values.

With a low cardinality, those four columns, ratecode_id , pickup_location_id , dropoff_location_id , and vendor_id , are good candidates for the LowCardinality field type.

Clickhouse supports a large number of data types. Make sure to pick the smallest possible data type that fits your use case to optimize performance and reduce your data storage space on disk.

For numbers, you can check the min/max value in your dataset to check if the current precision value matches the reality of your dataset.

For dates, you should pick a precision that matches your dataset and is best suited to answering the queries you’re planning to run.

Let’s create a new table to use the optimized schema and re-ingest the data.

We run the queries again using the new table to check for improvement.

Name Run 1 - Elapsed Elapsed Rows processed Peak memory Query 1 1.699 sec 1.353 sec 329.04 million 337.12 MiB Query 2 1.419 sec 1.171 sec 329.04 million 531.09 MiB Query 3 1.414 sec 1.188 sec 329.04 million 265.05 MiB

We notice some improvements in both query time and memory usage. Thanks to the optimization in the data schema, we reduce the total volume of data that represents our data, leading to improved memory consumption and reduced processing time.

Let's check the size of the tables to see the difference.

The new table is considerably smaller than the previous one. We see a reduction of about 34% in disk space for the table (7.38 GiB vs 4.89 GiB).

Primary keys in ClickHouse work differently than in most traditional database systems. In those systems, primary keys enforce uniqueness and data integrity. Any attempt to insert duplicate primary key values is rejected, and a B-tree or hash-based index is usually created for fast lookup.

In ClickHouse, the primary key's objective is different; it does not enforce uniqueness or help with data integrity. Instead, it is designed to optimize query performance. The primary key defines the order in which the data is stored on disk and is implemented as a sparse index that stores pointers to the first row of each granule.

Granules in ClickHouse are the smallest units of data read during query execution. They contain up to a fixed number of rows, determined by index_granularity, with a default value of 8192 rows. Granules are stored contiguously and sorted by the primary key.

Selecting a good set of primary keys is important for performance, and it's actually common to store the same data in different tables and use different sets of primary keys to speed up a specific set of queries.

Other options supported by ClickHouse, such as Projection or Materialized view, allow you to use a different set of primary keys on the same data. The second part of this blog series will cover this in more detail.

Choosing the correct set of primary keys is a complex topic, and it might require trade-offs and experiments to find the best combination.

For now, we're going to follow these simple practices:

Use fields that are used to filter in most queries

Choose columns with lower cardinality first

Consider a time-based component in your primary key, as filtering by time on a timestamp dataset is pretty common.

In our case, we will experiment with the following primary keys: passenger_count , pickup_datetime , and dropoff_datetime .

The cardinality for passenger_count is small (24 unique values) and used in our slow queries. We also add timestamp fields ( pickup_datetime and dropoff_datetime ) as they can be filtered often.

Create a new table with the primary keys and re-ingest the data.

We then rerun our queries. We compile the results from the three experiments to see the improvements in elapsed time, rows processed, and memory consumption.

Query 1 Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Elapsed 1.699 sec 1.353 sec 0.765 sec Rows processed 329.04 million 329.04 million 329.04 million Peak memory 440.24 MiB 337.12 MiB 444.19 MiB

Query 2 Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Elapsed 1.419 sec 1.171 sec 0.248 sec Rows processed 329.04 million 329.04 million 41.46 million Peak memory 546.75 MiB 531.09 MiB 173.50 MiB

Query 3 Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Elapsed 1.414 sec 1.188 sec 0.431 sec Rows processed 329.04 million 329.04 million 276.99 million Peak memory 451.53 MiB 265.05 MiB 197.38 MiB

We can see significant improvement across the board in execution time and memory used.

Query 2 benefits most from the primary key. Let’s have a look at how the query plan generated is different from before.

Thanks to the primary key, only a subset of the table granules has been selected. This alone greatly improves the query performance since ClickHouse has to process significantly less data.

Hopefully this guide gets a good understanding on how to investigate slow queries with ClickHouse and how to make them faster. To explore more on this topic, you can read more about query analyzer and profiling to understand better how exactly ClickHouse is executing your query.

As you get more familiar with ClickHouse specificities, I would recommend to read about partitioning keys and data skipping indexes to learn about more advanced techniques you can use to accelerate your queries.