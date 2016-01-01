Bulk Inserts

By default, each insert sent to ClickHouse causes ClickHouse to immediately create a part on storage containing the data from the insert together with other metadata that needs to be stored. Therefore sending a smaller amount of inserts that each contain more data, compared to sending a larger amount of inserts that each contain less data, will reduce the number of writes required. Generally, we recommend inserting data in fairly large batches of at least 1,000 rows at a time, and ideally between 10,000 to 100,000 rows. To achieve this, consider implementing a buffer mechanism such as using the Buffer table Engine to enable batch inserts, or use asynchronous inserts (see asynchronous inserts).