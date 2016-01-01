Workload scheduling

When ClickHouse execute multiple queries simultaneously, they may be using shared resources (e.g. disks). Scheduling constraints and policies can be applied to regulate how resources are utilized and shared between different workloads. For every resource a scheduling hierarchy can be configured. Hierarchy root represents a resource, while leafs are queues, holding requests that exceed resource capacity.

Note Currently only remote disk IO can be scheduled using described method. For CPU scheduling see settings about thread pools and concurrent_threads_soft_limit_num . For flexible memory limits see Memory overcommit

To enable IO scheduling for a specific disk, you have to specify read_resource and/or write_resource in storage configuration. It says ClickHouse what resource should be used for every read and write requests with given disk. Read and write resource can refer to the same resource name, which is useful for local SSDs or HDDs. Multiple different disks also can refer to the same resource, which is useful for remote disks: if you want to be able to allow fair division of network bandwidth between e.g. "production" and "development" workloads.

Example:

An alternative way to express which disks are used by a resource is SQL syntax:

Resource could be used for any number of disk for READ or WRITE or both for READ and WRITE. There a syntax allowing to use a resource for all the disks:

Note that server configuration options have priority over SQL way to define resources.

Queries can be marked with setting workload to distinguish different workloads. If workload is not set, than value "default" is used. Note that you are able to specify the other value using settings profiles. Setting constraints can be used to make workload constant if you want all queries from the user to be marked with fixed value of workload setting.

It is possible to assign a workload setting for background activities. Merges and mutations are using merge_workload and mutation_workload server settings correspondingly. These values can also be overridden for specific tables using merge_workload and mutation_workload merge tree settings

Let's consider an example of a system with two different workloads: "production" and "development".

From the standpoint of scheduling subsystem a resource represents a hierarchy of scheduling nodes.

Possible node types:

inflight_limit (constraint) - blocks if either number of concurrent in-flight requests exceeds max_requests , or their total cost exceeds max_cost ; must have a single child.

(constraint) - blocks if either number of concurrent in-flight requests exceeds , or their total cost exceeds ; must have a single child. bandwidth_limit (constraint) - blocks if current bandwidth exceeds max_speed (0 means unlimited) or burst exceeds max_burst (by default equals max_speed ); must have a single child.

(constraint) - blocks if current bandwidth exceeds (0 means unlimited) or burst exceeds (by default equals ); must have a single child. fair (policy) - selects the next request to serve from one of its children nodes according to max-min fairness; children nodes can specify weight (default is 1).

(policy) - selects the next request to serve from one of its children nodes according to max-min fairness; children nodes can specify (default is 1). priority (policy) - selects the next request to serve from one of its children nodes according to static priorities (lower value means higher priority); children nodes can specify priority (default is 0).

(policy) - selects the next request to serve from one of its children nodes according to static priorities (lower value means higher priority); children nodes can specify (default is 0). fifo (queue) - leaf of the hierarchy capable of holding requests that exceed resource capacity.

To be able to use the full capacity of the underlying resource, you should use inflight_limit . Note that a low number of max_requests or max_cost could lead to not full resource utilization, while too high numbers could lead to empty queues inside the scheduler, which in turn will result in policies being ignored (unfairness or ignoring of priorities) in the subtree. On the other hand, if you want to protect resources from too high utilization, you should use bandwidth_limit . It throttles when the amount of resource consumed in duration seconds exceeds max_burst + max_speed * duration bytes. Two bandwidth_limit nodes on the same resource could be used to limit peak bandwidth during short intervals and average bandwidth for longer ones.

The following example shows how to define IO scheduling hierarchies shown in the picture:

Workload classifiers are used to define mapping from workload specified by a query into leaf-queues that should be used for specific resources. At the moment, workload classification is simple: only static mapping is available.

Example:

Defining resources and classifiers in XML could be challenging. ClickHouse provides SQL syntax that is much more convenient. All resources that were created with CREATE RESOURCE share the same structure of the hierarchy, but could differ in some aspects. Every workload created with CREATE WORKLOAD maintains a few automatically created scheduling nodes for every resource. A child workload can be created inside another parent workload. Here is the example that defines exactly the same hierarchy as XML configuration above:

The name of a leaf workload without children could be used in query settings SETTINGS workload = 'name' . Note that workload classifiers are also created automatically when using SQL syntax.

To customize workload the following settings could be used:

priority - sibling workloads are served according to static priority values (lower value means higher priority).

- sibling workloads are served according to static priority values (lower value means higher priority). weight - sibling workloads having the same static priority share resources according to weights.

- sibling workloads having the same static priority share resources according to weights. max_requests - the limit on the number of concurrent resource requests in this workload.

- the limit on the number of concurrent resource requests in this workload. max_cost - the limit on the total inflight bytes count of concurrent resource requests in this workload.

- the limit on the total inflight bytes count of concurrent resource requests in this workload. max_speed - the limit on byte processing rate of this workload (the limit is independent for every resource).

- the limit on byte processing rate of this workload (the limit is independent for every resource). max_burst - maximum number of bytes that could be processed by the workload without being throttled (for every resource independently).

Note that workload settings are translated into a proper set of scheduling nodes. For more details, see the description of the scheduling node types and options.

There is no way to specify different hierarchies of workloads for different resources. But there is a way to specify different workload setting value for a specific resource:

Also note that workload or resource could not be dropped if it is referenced from another workload. To update a definition of a workload use CREATE OR REPLACE WORKLOAD query.

Definitions of all workloads and resources in the form of CREATE WORKLOAD and CREATE RESOURCE queries are stored persistently either on disk at workload_path or in ZooKeeper at workload_zookeeper_path . ZooKeeper storage is recommended to achieve consistency between nodes. Alternatively ON CLUSTER clause could be used along with disk storage.

To enforce all queries to follow resource scheduling policies there is a server setting throw_on_unknown_workload . If it is set to true then every query is required to use valid workload query setting, otherwise RESOURCE_ACCESS_DENIED exception is thrown. If it is set to false then such a query does not use resource scheduler, i.e. it will get unlimited access to any RESOURCE .

Note Do not set throw_on_unknown_workload to true unless CREATE WORKLOAD default is executed. It could lead to server startup issues if a query without explicit setting workload is executed during startup.