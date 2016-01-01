clickhouse-odbc-bridge
Simple HTTP-server which works like a proxy for ODBC driver. The main motivation was possible segfaults or another faults in ODBC implementations, which can crash whole clickhouse-server process.
This tool works via HTTP, not via pipes, shared memory, or TCP because:
- It's simpler to implement
- It's simpler to debug
- jdbc-bridge can be implemented in the same way
Usage
clickhouse-server use this tool inside odbc table function and StorageODBC.
However it can be used as standalone tool from command line with the following
parameters in POST-request URL:
connection_string-- ODBC connection string.
sample_block-- columns description in ClickHouse NamesAndTypesList format, name in backticks, type as string. Name and type are space separated, rows separated with newline.
max_block_size-- optional parameter, sets maximum size of single block. Query is send in post body. Response is returned in RowBinary format.