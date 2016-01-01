Keeper HTTP API and Dashboard
ClickHouse Keeper provides an HTTP API and embedded web dashboard for monitoring, health checks, and storage management. This interface allows operators to inspect cluster status, execute commands, and manage Keeper storage through a web browser or HTTP clients.
Configuration
To enable the HTTP API, add the
http_control section to your
keeper_server configuration:
Configuration Options
|Setting
|Default
|Description
http_control.port
|-
|HTTP port for dashboard and API
http_control.secure_port
|-
|HTTPS port (requires SSL configuration)
http_control.readiness.endpoint
/ready
|Custom path for the readiness probe
http_control.storage.session_timeout_ms
30000
|Session timeout for storage API operations
Endpoints
Dashboard
- Path:
/dashboard
- Method: GET
- Description: Serves an embedded web dashboard for monitoring and managing Keeper
The dashboard provides:
- Real-time cluster status visualization
- Node monitoring (role, latency, connections)
- Storage browser
- Command execution interface
Readiness Probe
- Path:
/ready(configurable)
- Method: GET
- Description: Health check endpoint
Success response (HTTP 200):
Commands API
- Path:
/api/v1/commands/{command}
- Methods: GET, POST
- Description: Executes Four-Letter Word commands or ClickHouse Keeper Client CLI commands
Query parameters:
command- The command to execute
cwd- Current working directory for path-based commands (default:
/)
Examples:
Storage API
- Base Path:
/api/v1/storage
- Description: REST API for Keeper storage operations
The Storage API follows REST conventions where HTTP methods indicate the operation type:
|Operation
|Path
|Method
|Status Code
|Description
|Get
/api/v1/storage/{path}
|GET
|200
|Get node data
|List
/api/v1/storage/{path}?children=true
|GET
|200
|List child nodes
|Exists
/api/v1/storage/{path}
|HEAD
|200
|Check if node exists
|Create
/api/v1/storage/{path}
|POST
|201
|Create new node
|Update
/api/v1/storage/{path}?version={v}
|PUT
|200
|Update node data
|Delete
/api/v1/storage/{path}?version={v}
|DELETE
|204
|Delete node