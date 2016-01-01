clickhouse-keeper-client
A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.
Keys
-q QUERY,
--query=QUERY— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed,
clickhouse-keeper-clientwill start in interactive mode.
-h HOST,
--host=HOST— Server host. Default value:
localhost.
-p N,
--port=N— Server port. Default value: 9181
-c FILE_PATH,
--config-file=FILE_PATH— Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value:
config.xml.
--connection-timeout=TIMEOUT— Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
--session-timeout=TIMEOUT— Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
--operation-timeout=TIMEOUT— Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
--history-file=FILE_PATH— Set path of history file. Default value:
~/.keeper-client-history.
--log-level=LEVEL— Set log level. Default value:
information.
--no-confirmation— If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value
falsefor interactive and
truefor query
--help— Shows the help message.
Example
Commands
ls '[path]'-- Lists the nodes for the given path (default: cwd)
cd '[path]'-- Changes the working path (default
.)
cp '<src>' '<dest>'-- Copies 'src' node to 'dest' path
mv '<src>' '<dest>'-- Moves 'src' node to the 'dest' path
exists '<path>'-- Returns
1if node exists,
0otherwise
set '<path>' <value> [version]-- Updates the node's value. Only updates if version matches (default: -1)
create '<path>' <value> [mode]-- Creates new node with the set value
touch '<path>'-- Creates new node with an empty string as value. Doesn't throw an exception if the node already exists
get '<path>'-- Returns the node's value
rm '<path>' [version]-- Removes the node only if version matches (default: -1)
rmr '<path>' [limit]-- Recursively deletes path if the subtree size is smaller than the limit. Confirmation required (default limit = 100)
flwc <command>-- Executes four-letter-word command
help-- Prints this message
get_direct_children_number '[path]'-- Get numbers of direct children nodes under a specific path
get_all_children_number '[path]'-- Get all numbers of children nodes under a specific path
get_stat '[path]'-- Returns the node's stat (default
.)
find_super_nodes <threshold> '[path]'-- Finds nodes with number of children larger than some threshold for the given path (default
.)
delete_stale_backups-- Deletes ClickHouse nodes used for backups that are now inactive
find_big_family [path] [n]-- Returns the top n nodes with the biggest family in the subtree (default path =
.and n = 10)
sync '<path>'-- Synchronizes node between processes and leader
reconfig <add|remove|set> "<arg>" [version]-- Reconfigure Keeper cluster. See /docs/en/guides/sre/keeper/clickhouse-keeper#reconfiguration