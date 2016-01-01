Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

clickhouse-keeper-client

A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.

Keys

  • -q QUERY, --query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, clickhouse-keeper-client will start in interactive mode.
  • -h HOST, --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost.
  • -p N, --port=N — Server port. Default value: 9181
  • -c FILE_PATH, --config-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value: config.xml.
  • --connection-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --session-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --operation-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --history-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of history file. Default value: ~/.keeper-client-history.
  • --log-level=LEVEL — Set log level. Default value: information.
  • --no-confirmation — If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value false for interactive and true for query
  • --help — Shows the help message.

Example

Commands

  • ls '[path]' -- Lists the nodes for the given path (default: cwd)
  • cd '[path]' -- Changes the working path (default .)
  • cp '<src>' '<dest>' -- Copies 'src' node to 'dest' path
  • mv '<src>' '<dest>' -- Moves 'src' node to the 'dest' path
  • exists '<path>' -- Returns 1 if node exists, 0 otherwise
  • set '<path>' <value> [version] -- Updates the node's value. Only updates if version matches (default: -1)
  • create '<path>' <value> [mode] -- Creates new node with the set value
  • touch '<path>' -- Creates new node with an empty string as value. Doesn't throw an exception if the node already exists
  • get '<path>' -- Returns the node's value
  • rm '<path>' [version] -- Removes the node only if version matches (default: -1)
  • rmr '<path>' [limit] -- Recursively deletes path if the subtree size is smaller than the limit. Confirmation required (default limit = 100)
  • flwc <command> -- Executes four-letter-word command
  • help -- Prints this message
  • get_direct_children_number '[path]' -- Get numbers of direct children nodes under a specific path
  • get_all_children_number '[path]' -- Get all numbers of children nodes under a specific path
  • get_stat '[path]' -- Returns the node's stat (default .)
  • find_super_nodes <threshold> '[path]' -- Finds nodes with number of children larger than some threshold for the given path (default .)
  • delete_stale_backups -- Deletes ClickHouse nodes used for backups that are now inactive
  • find_big_family [path] [n] -- Returns the top n nodes with the biggest family in the subtree (default path = . and n = 10)
  • sync '<path>' -- Synchronizes node between processes and leader
  • reconfig <add|remove|set> "<arg>" [version] -- Reconfigure Keeper cluster. See /docs/en/guides/sre/keeper/clickhouse-keeper#reconfiguration