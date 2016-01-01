clickhouse-keeper-client

A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.

-q QUERY , --query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, clickhouse-keeper-client will start in interactive mode.

, — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, will start in interactive mode. -h HOST , --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost .

, — Server host. Default value: . -p N , --port=N — Server port. Default value: 9181

, — Server port. Default value: 9181 -c FILE_PATH , --config-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value: config.xml .

, — Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value: . --connection-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.

— Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s. --session-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.

— Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s. --operation-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.

— Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s. --history-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of history file. Default value: ~/.keeper-client-history .

— Set path of history file. Default value: . --log-level=LEVEL — Set log level. Default value: information .

— Set log level. Default value: . --no-confirmation — If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value false for interactive and true for query

— If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value for interactive and for query --help — Shows the help message.