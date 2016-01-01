clickhouse-format
Allows formatting input queries.
Keys:
--helpor
-h— Produce help message.
--query— Format queries of any length and complexity.
--hilite— Add syntax highlight with ANSI terminal escape sequences.
--oneline— Format in single line.
--max_line_length— Format in single line queries with length less than specified.
--comments— Keep comments in the output.
--quietor
-q— Just check syntax, no output on success.
--multiqueryor
-n— Allow multiple queries in the same file.
--obfuscate— Obfuscate instead of formatting.
--seed <string>— Seed arbitrary string that determines the result of obfuscation.
--backslash— Add a backslash at the end of each line of the formatted query. Can be useful when you copy a query from web or somewhere else with multiple lines, and want to execute it in command line.
Examples
- Formatting a query:
Result:
- Highlighting and single line:
Result:
- Multiqueries:
Result:
- Obfuscating:
Result:
Same query and another seed string:
Result:
- Adding backslash:
Result: