clickhouse-format

Allows formatting input queries.

Keys:

--help or -h — Produce help message.

--query — Format queries of any length and complexity.

--hilite — Add syntax highlight with ANSI terminal escape sequences.

--oneline — Format in single line.

--max_line_length — Format in single line queries with length less than specified.

--comments — Keep comments in the output.

--quiet or -q — Just check syntax, no output on success.

--multiquery or -n — Allow multiple queries in the same file.

--obfuscate — Obfuscate instead of formatting.

--seed <string> — Seed arbitrary string that determines the result of obfuscation.

--backslash — Add a backslash at the end of each line of the formatted query. Can be useful when you copy a query from web or somewhere else with multiple lines, and want to execute it in command line.

Formatting a query:

Result:

Highlighting and single line:

Result:

Multiqueries:

Result:

Obfuscating:

Result:

Same query and another seed string:

Result:

Adding backslash:

Result: