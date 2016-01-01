Clickhouse-disks
A utility providing filesystem-like operations for ClickHouse disks. It can work in both interactive and not interactive modes.
Program-wide options
--config-file, -C-- path to ClickHouse config, defaults to
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml.
--save-logs-- Log progress of invoked commands to
/var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-disks.log.
--log-level-- What type of events to log, defaults to
none.
--disk-- what disk to use for
mkdir, move, read, write, removecommands. Defaults to
default.
--query, -q-- single query that can be executed without launching interactive mode
--help, -h-- print all the options and commands with description
Lazy initialization
All disks which are available in config are initialized lazily. This means that the corresponding object for a disk is initialized only when corresponding disk is used in some command. This is done to make the utility more robust and to avoid touching of disks which are described in config but not used by a user and can fail during initialization. However, there should be a disk which is initialized at the clickhouse-disks launch. This disk is specified with parameter
--disk through command-line (default value is
default).
Default Disks
After launching, there are two disks that are not specified in the configuration but are available for initialization.
-
localDisk: This disk is designed to mimic the local file system from which the
clickhouse-disksutility was launched. Its initial path is the directory from which
clickhouse-diskswas started, and it is mounted at the root directory of the file system.
-
defaultDisk: This disk is mounted to the local file system in the directory specified by the
clickhouse/pathparameter in the configuration (the default value is
/var/lib/clickhouse). Its initial path is set to
/.
Clickhouse-disks state
For each disk that was added the utility stores current directory (as in a usual filesystem). User can change current directory and switch between disks.
State is reflected in a prompt "
disk_name:
path_name"
Commands
In these documentation file all mandatory positional arguments are referred as
<parameter>, named arguments are referred as
[--parameter value]. All positional parameters could be mentioned as a named parameter with a corresponding name.
cd (change-dir, change_dir) [--disk disk] <path>Change directory to path
pathon disk
disk(default value is a current disk). No disk switching happens.
copy (cp) [--disk-from disk_1] [--disk-to disk_2] <path-from> <path-to>. Recursively copy data from
path-fromat disk
disk_1(default value is a current disk (parameter
diskin a non-interactive mode)) to
path-toat disk
disk_2(default value is a current disk (parameter
diskin a non-interactive mode)).
current_disk_with_path (current, current_disk, current_path)Print current state in format:
Disk: "current_disk" Path: "current path on current disk"
help [<command>]Print help message about command
command. If
commandis not specified print information about all commands.
move (mv) <path-from> <path-to>. Move file or directory from
path-fromto
path-towithin current disk.
remove (rm, delete) <path>. Remove
pathrecursively on a current disk.
link (ln) <path-from> <path-to>. Create a hardlink from
path-fromto
path-toon a current disk.
list (ls) [--recursive] <path>List files at
paths on a current disk. Non-recursive by default.
list-disks (list_disks, ls-disks, ls_disks). List disks names.
mkdir [--recursive] <path>on a current disk. Create a directory. Non-recursive by default.
read (r) <path-from> [--path-to path]Read a file from
path-fromto
path(
stdoutif not supplied).
switch-disk [--path path] <disk>Switch to disk
diskon path
path(if
pathis not specified default value is a previous path on disk
disk).
write (w) [--path-from path] <path-to>. Write a file from
path(
stdinif
pathis not supplied, input must finish by Ctrl+D) to
path-to.