clickhouse-benchmark

Connects to a ClickHouse server and repeatedly sends specified queries.

Syntax

or

or

If you want to send a set of queries, create a text file and place each query on the individual string in this file. For example:

Then pass this file to a standard input of clickhouse-benchmark :

— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, will read queries from standard input. -c N , --concurrency=N — Number of queries that clickhouse-benchmark sends simultaneously. Default value: 1.

, — Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1. -h HOST , --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost . For the comparison mode you can use multiple -h keys.

, — Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever). -r , --randomize — Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query.

, — Using connection. -t N , --timelimit=N — Time limit in seconds. clickhouse-benchmark stops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled).

— Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple keys. --confidence=N — Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode clickhouse-benchmark performs the Independent two-sample Student's t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren't different with the selected level of confidence.

— Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval. --database=DATABASE_NAME — ClickHouse database name. Default value: default .

— ClickHouse user name. Default value: . --password=PSWD — ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string.

— Stack traces output. When the key is set, outputs stack traces of exceptions. --stage=WORD — Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to clickhouse-benchmark at the specified stage. Possible values: complete , fetch_columns , with_mergeable_state . Default value: complete .

— Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to at the specified stage. Possible values: , , . Default value: . --help — Shows the help message.

If you want to apply some settings for queries, pass them as a key --<session setting name>= SETTING_VALUE . For example, --max_memory_usage=1048576 .

By default, clickhouse-benchmark reports for each --delay interval.

Example of the report:

In the report you can find:

Number of queries in the Queries executed: field.

Status string containing (in order): Endpoint of ClickHouse server. Number of processed queries. QPS: How many queries the server performed per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. RPS: How many rows the server reads per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. MiB/s: How many mebibytes the server reads per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. result RPS: How many rows placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. result MiB/s. How many mebibytes placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the --delay argument.

Percentiles of queries execution time.

clickhouse-benchmark can compare performances for two running ClickHouse servers.