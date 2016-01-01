clickhouse-benchmark
Connects to a ClickHouse server and repeatedly sends specified queries.
Syntax
or
or
If you want to send a set of queries, create a text file and place each query on the individual string in this file. For example:
Then pass this file to a standard input of
clickhouse-benchmark:
Keys
--query=QUERY— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed,
clickhouse-benchmarkwill read queries from standard input.
-c N,
--concurrency=N— Number of queries that
clickhouse-benchmarksends simultaneously. Default value: 1.
-d N,
--delay=N— Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1.
-h HOST,
--host=HOST— Server host. Default value:
localhost. For the comparison mode you can use multiple
-hkeys.
-i N,
--iterations=N— Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever).
-r,
--randomize— Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query.
-s,
--secure— Using
TLSconnection.
-t N,
--timelimit=N— Time limit in seconds.
clickhouse-benchmarkstops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled).
--port=N— Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple
--portkeys.
--confidence=N— Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode
clickhouse-benchmarkperforms the Independent two-sample Student's t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren't different with the selected level of confidence.
--cumulative— Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval.
--database=DATABASE_NAME— ClickHouse database name. Default value:
default.
--user=USERNAME— ClickHouse user name. Default value:
default.
--password=PSWD— ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string.
--stacktrace— Stack traces output. When the key is set,
clickhouse-bencmarkoutputs stack traces of exceptions.
--stage=WORD— Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to
clickhouse-benchmarkat the specified stage. Possible values:
complete,
fetch_columns,
with_mergeable_state. Default value:
complete.
--help— Shows the help message.
If you want to apply some settings for queries, pass them as a key
--<session setting name>= SETTING_VALUE. For example,
--max_memory_usage=1048576.
Output
By default,
clickhouse-benchmark reports for each
--delay interval.
Example of the report:
In the report you can find:
-
Number of queries in the
Queries executed:field.
-
Status string containing (in order):
- Endpoint of ClickHouse server.
- Number of processed queries.
- QPS: How many queries the server performed per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- RPS: How many rows the server reads per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- MiB/s: How many mebibytes the server reads per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- result RPS: How many rows placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- result MiB/s. How many mebibytes placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
-
Percentiles of queries execution time.
Comparison Mode
clickhouse-benchmark can compare performances for two running ClickHouse servers.
To use the comparison mode, specify endpoints of both servers by two pairs of
--host,
--port keys. Keys matched together by position in arguments list, the first
--host is matched with the first
--port and so on.
clickhouse-benchmark establishes connections to both servers, then sends queries. Each query addressed to a randomly selected server. The results are shown in a table.