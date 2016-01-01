Skip to main content
List of tools and utilities

Tool/UtilityDescription
clickhouse-localAllows running SQL queries on data without starting the ClickHouse server, similar to how awk does this.
clickhouse-benchmarkLoads server with the custom queries and settings.
clickhouse-formatEnables formatting input queries.
ClickHouse obfuscatorObfuscates data.
ClickHouse compressorCompresses and decompresses data.
clickhouse-disksProvides filesystem-like operations on files among different ClickHouse disks.
clickhouse-odbc-bridgeA proxy server for ODBC driver.
clickhouse_backupviewA python module to analyze ClickHouse backups.