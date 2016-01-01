List of tools and utilities

|clickhouse-local
|Allows running SQL queries on data without starting the ClickHouse server, similar to how
awk does this.
|clickhouse-benchmark
|Loads server with the custom queries and settings.
|clickhouse-format
|Enables formatting input queries.
|ClickHouse obfuscator
|Obfuscates data.
|ClickHouse compressor
|Compresses and decompresses data.
|clickhouse-disks
|Provides filesystem-like operations on files among different ClickHouse disks.
|clickhouse-odbc-bridge
|A proxy server for ODBC driver.
|clickhouse_backupview
|A python module to analyze ClickHouse backups.