system.zookeeper_watches

Shows currently active watches registered by this ClickHouse server on ZooKeeper nodes (including auxiliary ZooKeepers). Each row represents one watch.

zookeeper_name (String) — Name of the ZooKeeper connection ( default for the main connection, or the auxiliary name).

(String) — Name of the ZooKeeper connection ( for the main connection, or the auxiliary name). create_time (DateTime) — Time when the watch was created.

(DateTime) — Time when the watch was created. create_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Time when the watch was created with microsecond precision.

(DateTime64) — Time when the watch was created with microsecond precision. path (String) — ZooKeeper path being watched.

(String) — ZooKeeper path being watched. session_id (Int64) — Session ID of the connection that registered the watch.

(Int64) — Session ID of the connection that registered the watch. request_xid (Int64) — XID of the request that created the watch.

(Int64) — XID of the request that created the watch. op_num (Enum) — The type of the request that created the watch.

(Enum) — The type of the request that created the watch. watch_type (Enum8) — Watch type. Possible values: Children — watching for changes in the list of child nodes (set by List operations). Exists — watching for node creation or deletion. Data — watching for changes in node data (set by Get operations).

(Enum8) — Watch type. Possible values:

Example:

SELECT * FROM system.zookeeper_watches FORMAT Vertical;

Row 1: ────── zookeeper_name: default create_time: 2026-03-16 12:00:00 create_time_microseconds: 2026-03-16 12:00:00.123456 path: /clickhouse/task_queue/ddl session_id: 106662742089334927 request_xid: 10858 op_num: List watch_type: Children

See Also