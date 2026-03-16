system.zookeeper_watches
Description
Shows currently active watches registered by this ClickHouse server on ZooKeeper nodes (including auxiliary ZooKeepers). Each row represents one watch.
Columns
zookeeper_name(String) — Name of the ZooKeeper connection (
defaultfor the main connection, or the auxiliary name).
create_time(DateTime) — Time when the watch was created.
create_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Time when the watch was created with microsecond precision.
path(String) — ZooKeeper path being watched.
session_id(Int64) — Session ID of the connection that registered the watch.
request_xid(Int64) — XID of the request that created the watch.
op_num(Enum) — The type of the request that created the watch.
watch_type(Enum8) — Watch type. Possible values:
Children— watching for changes in the list of child nodes (set by
Listoperations).
Exists— watching for node creation or deletion.
Data— watching for changes in node data (set by
Getoperations).
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Example:
See Also