zookeeper_log
This table contains information about the parameters of the request to the ZooKeeper server and the response from it.
For requests, only columns with request parameters are filled in, and the remaining columns are filled with default values (
0 or
NULL). When the response arrives, the data from the response is added to the other columns.
Columns with request parameters:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
type(Enum) — Event type in the ZooKeeper client. Can have one of the following values:
Request— The request has been sent.
Response— The response was received.
Finalize— The connection is lost, no response was received.
event_date(Date) — The date when the event happened.
event_time(DateTime64) — The date and time when the event happened.
address(IPv6) — IP address of ZooKeeper server that was used to make the request.
port(UInt16) — The port of ZooKeeper server that was used to make the request.
session_id(Int64) — The session ID that the ZooKeeper server sets for each connection.
xid(Int32) — The ID of the request within the session. This is usually a sequential request number. It is the same for the request row and the paired
response/
finalizerow.
has_watch(UInt8) — The request whether the watch has been set.
op_num(Enum) — The type of request or response.
path(String) — The path to the ZooKeeper node specified in the request, or an empty string if the request not requires specifying a path.
data(String) — The data written to the ZooKeeper node (for the
SETand
CREATErequests — what the request wanted to write, for the response to the
GETrequest — what was read) or an empty string.
is_ephemeral(UInt8) — Is the ZooKeeper node being created as an ephemeral.
is_sequential(UInt8) — Is the ZooKeeper node being created as an sequential.
version(Nullable(Int32)) — The version of the ZooKeeper node that the request expects when executing. This is supported for
CHECK,
SET,
REMOVErequests (is relevant
-1if the request does not check the version or
NULLfor other requests that do not support version checking).
requests_size(UInt32) — The number of requests included in the multi request (this is a special request that consists of several consecutive ordinary requests and executes them atomically). All requests included in multi request will have the same
xid.
request_idx(UInt32) — The number of the request included in multi request (for multi request —
0, then in order from
1).
Columns with request response parameters:
zxid(Int64) — ZooKeeper transaction ID. The serial number issued by the ZooKeeper server in response to a successfully executed request (
0if the request was not executed/returned an error/the client does not know whether the request was executed).
error(Nullable(Enum)) — Error code. Can have many values, here are just some of them:
ZOK— The request was executed successfully.
ZCONNECTIONLOSS— The connection was lost.
ZOPERATIONTIMEOUT— The request execution timeout has expired.
ZSESSIONEXPIRED— The session has expired.
NULL— The request is completed.
watch_type(Nullable(Enum)) — The type of the
watchevent (for responses with
op_num=
Watch), for the remaining responses:
NULL.
watch_state(Nullable(Enum)) — The status of the
watchevent (for responses with
op_num=
Watch), for the remaining responses:
NULL.
path_created(String) — The path to the created ZooKeeper node (for responses to the
CREATErequest), may differ from the
pathif the node is created as a
sequential.
stat_czxid(Int64) — The
zxidof the change that caused this ZooKeeper node to be created.
stat_mzxid(Int64) — The
zxidof the change that last modified this ZooKeeper node.
stat_pzxid(Int64) — The transaction ID of the change that last modified children of this ZooKeeper node.
stat_version(Int32) — The number of changes to the data of this ZooKeeper node.
stat_cversion(Int32) — The number of changes to the children of this ZooKeeper node.
stat_dataLength(Int32) — The length of the data field of this ZooKeeper node.
stat_numChildren(Int32) — The number of children of this ZooKeeper node.
children(Array(String)) — The list of child ZooKeeper nodes (for responses to
LISTrequest).
Example
Query:
Result:
