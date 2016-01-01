system.zookeeper_info
This table outputs combined introspection about zookeeper and the nodes are taken from config.
Columns:
zookeeper_cluster_name(String) — ZooKeeper cluster's name.
host(String) — The hostname/IP of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
port(UInt16) — The port of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
index(Nullable(UInt8)) — The index of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to. The index is from ZooKeeper config. If not connected, this column is NULL.
is_connected(Nullable(UInt8)) — If zookeeper is connected or not.
is_readonly(UInt8) — Is read only.
version(String) — The ZooKeeper version.
avg_latency(UInt64) — The average latency.
max_latency(UInt64) — The max latency.
min_latency(UInt64) — The min latency.
packets_received(UInt64) — The number of packets received.
packets_sent(UInt64) — The number of packets sent.
outstanding_requests(UInt64) — The number of outstanding requests.
server_state(String) — Server state.
is_leader(UInt8) — Is this zookeeper leader.
znode_count(UInt64) — The znode count.
watch_count(UInt64) — The watch count.
ephemerals_count(UInt64) — The ephemerals count.
approximate_data_size(UInt64) — The approximate data size.
followers(UInt64) — The followers of the leader. This field is only exposed by the leader.
synced_followers(UInt64) — TThe synced followers of the leader. This field is only exposed by the leader.
pending_syncs(UInt64) — The pending syncs of the leader. This field is only exposed by the leader.
open_file_descriptor_count(UInt64) — The open file descriptor count. Only available on Unix platforms.
max_file_descriptor_count(UInt64) — The max file descriptor count. Only available on Unix platforms.
connections(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper connections.
outstanding(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper outstanding.
zxid(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper zxid.
node_count(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper node count.
snapshot_dir_size(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper snapshot directory size.
log_dir_size(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper log directory size.
first_log_idx(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper first log index.
first_log_term(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper first log term.
last_log_idx(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last log index.
last_log_term(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last log term.
last_committed_idx(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last committed index.
leader_committed_log_idx(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper leader committed log index.
target_committed_log_idx(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper target committed log index.
last_snapshot_idx(UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last snapshot index. g