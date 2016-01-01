system.zookeeper_info

Skip to main content
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table outputs combined introspection about zookeeper and the nodes are taken from config.

Columns:

  • zookeeper_cluster_name (String) — ZooKeeper cluster's name.
  • host (String) — The hostname/IP of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
  • port (UInt16) — The port of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
  • index (Nullable(UInt8)) — The index of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to. The index is from ZooKeeper config. If not connected, this column is NULL.
  • is_connected (Nullable(UInt8)) — If zookeeper is connected or not.
  • is_readonly (UInt8) — Is read only.
  • version (String) — The ZooKeeper version.
  • avg_latency (UInt64) — The average latency.
  • max_latency (UInt64) — The max latency.
  • min_latency (UInt64) — The min latency.
  • packets_received (UInt64) — The number of packets received.
  • packets_sent (UInt64) — The number of packets sent.
  • outstanding_requests (UInt64) — The number of outstanding requests.
  • server_state (String) — Server state.
  • is_leader (UInt8) — Is this zookeeper leader.
  • znode_count (UInt64) — The znode count.
  • watch_count (UInt64) — The watch count.
  • ephemerals_count (UInt64) — The ephemerals count.
  • approximate_data_size (UInt64) — The approximate data size.
  • followers (UInt64) — The followers of the leader. This field is only exposed by the leader.
  • synced_followers (UInt64) — TThe synced followers of the leader. This field is only exposed by the leader.
  • pending_syncs (UInt64) — The pending syncs of the leader. This field is only exposed by the leader.
  • open_file_descriptor_count (UInt64) — The open file descriptor count. Only available on Unix platforms.
  • max_file_descriptor_count (UInt64) — The max file descriptor count. Only available on Unix platforms.
  • connections (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper connections.
  • outstanding (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper outstanding.
  • zxid (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper zxid.
  • node_count (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper node count.
  • snapshot_dir_size (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper snapshot directory size.
  • log_dir_size (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper log directory size.
  • first_log_idx (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper first log index.
  • first_log_term (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper first log term.
  • last_log_idx (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last log index.
  • last_log_term (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last log term.
  • last_committed_idx (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last committed index.
  • leader_committed_log_idx (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper leader committed log index.
  • target_committed_log_idx (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper target committed log index.
  • last_snapshot_idx (UInt64) — The ZooKeeper last snapshot index. g