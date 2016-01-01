system.zookeeper_connection_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
The 'system.zookeeper_connection_log' table shows the history of ZooKeeper connections (including auxiliary ZooKeepers). Each row shows information about one event regarding connections.
Note
The table doesn't contain events for disconnections caused by server shutdown.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server which is connected to or disconnected from ZooKeeper.
type(Enum8) - The type of the event. Possible values:
Connected,
Disconnected.
event_date(Date) - Date of the entry.
event_time(DateTime) - Time of the entry.
event_time_microseconds(Date) - Time of the entry with microseconds precision.
name(String) — ZooKeeper cluster's name.
host(String) — The hostname/IP of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
port(UIn16) — The port of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
index(UInt8) — The index of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to or disconnected from. The index is from ZooKeeper config.
client_id(Int64) — Session id of the connection.
keeper_api_version(UInt8) — Keeper API version.
enabled_feature_flags(Array(Enum16)) — Feature flags which are enabled. Only applicable to ClickHouse Keeper. Possible values are
FILTERED_LIST,
MULTI_READ,
CHECK_NOT_EXISTS,
CREATE_IF_NOT_EXISTS,
REMOVE_RECURSIVE.
availability_zone(String) — Availability zone.
reason(String) — Reason for the connection or disconnection.
Example: