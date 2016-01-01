zookeeper_connection
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
This table does not exist if ZooKeeper is not configured. The 'system.zookeeper_connection' table shows current connections to ZooKeeper (including auxiliary ZooKeepers). Each row shows information about one connection.
Columns:
name(String) — ZooKeeper cluster's name.
host(String) — The hostname/IP of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
port(String) — The port of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
index(UInt8) — The index of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to. The index is from ZooKeeper config.
connected_time(DateTime) — When the connection was established
session_uptime_elapsed_seconds(UInt64) — Seconds elapsed since the connection was established
is_expired(UInt8) — Is the current connection expired.
keeper_api_version(String) — Keeper API version.
client_id(UInt64) — Session id of the connection.
xid(Int32) — Xid of the current session.
Example: