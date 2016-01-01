Skip to main content
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table does not exist if ZooKeeper is not configured. The 'system.zookeeper_connection' table shows current connections to ZooKeeper (including auxiliary ZooKeepers). Each row shows information about one connection.

Columns:

  • name (String) — ZooKeeper cluster's name.
  • host (String) — The hostname/IP of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
  • port (String) — The port of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to.
  • index (UInt8) — The index of the ZooKeeper node that ClickHouse connected to. The index is from ZooKeeper config.
  • connected_time (DateTime) — When the connection was established
  • session_uptime_elapsed_seconds (UInt64) — Seconds elapsed since the connection was established
  • is_expired (UInt8) — Is the current connection expired.
  • keeper_api_version (String) — Keeper API version.
  • client_id (UInt64) — Session id of the connection.
  • xid (Int32) — Xid of the current session.

Example: