The table does not exist unless ClickHouse Keeper or ZooKeeper is configured. The system.zookeeper table exposes data from the Keeper cluster defined in the config. The query must either have a 'path =' condition or a path IN condition set with the WHERE clause as shown below. This corresponds to the path of the children that you want to get data for.

The query SELECT * FROM system.zookeeper WHERE path = '/clickhouse' outputs data for all children on the /clickhouse node. To output data for all root nodes, write path = '/'. If the path specified in 'path' does not exist, an exception will be thrown.

The query SELECT * FROM system.zookeeper WHERE path IN ('/', '/clickhouse') outputs data for all children on the / and /clickhouse node. If in the specified 'path' collection has does not exist path, an exception will be thrown. It can be used to do a batch of Keeper path queries.

Columns:

name (String) — The name of the node.

