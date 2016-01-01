view_refreshes
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Information about Refreshable Materialized Views. Contains all refreshable materialized views, regardless of whether there's a refresh in progress or not.
Columns:
database(String) — The name of the database the table is in.
view(String) — Table name.
uuid(UUID) — Table uuid (Atomic database).
status(String) — Current state of the refresh.
last_success_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Time when the latest successful refresh started. NULL if no successful refreshes happened since server startup or table creation.
last_success_duration_ms(Nullable(UInt64)) — How long the latest refresh took.
last_refresh_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Time when the latest refresh attempt finished (if known) or started (if unknown or still running). NULL if no refresh attempts happened since server startup or table creation.
last_refresh_replica(String) — If coordination is enabled, name of the replica that made the current (if running) or previous (if not running) refresh attempt.
next_refresh_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Time at which the next refresh is scheduled to start, if status = Scheduled.
exception(String) — Error message from previous attempt if it failed.
retry(UInt64) — How many failed attempts there were so far, for the current refresh.
progress(Float64) — Progress of the current refresh, between 0 and 1. Not available if status is
RunningOnAnotherReplica.
read_rows(UInt64) — Number of rows read by the current refresh so far. Not available if status is
RunningOnAnotherReplica.
read_bytes(UInt64) — Number of bytes read during the current refresh. Not available if status is
RunningOnAnotherReplica.
total_rows(UInt64) — Estimated total number of rows that need to be read by the current refresh. Not available if status is
RunningOnAnotherReplica.
written_rows(UInt64) — Number of rows written during the current refresh. Not available if status is
RunningOnAnotherReplica.
written_bytes(UInt64) — Number rof bytes written during the current refresh. Not available if status is
RunningOnAnotherReplica.
Example