Contains a list of user accounts configured on the server.

Columns:

name (String) — User name.

id (UUID) — User ID.

storage (String) — Path to the storage of users. Configured in the access_control_path parameter.

auth_type (Enum8('no_password' = 0, 'plaintext_password' = 1, 'sha256_password' = 2, 'double_sha1_password' = 3, 'ldap' = 4, 'kerberos' = 5, 'ssl_certificate' = 6, 'bcrypt_password' = 7)) — Shows the authentication type. There are multiple ways of user identification: with no password, with plain text password, with SHA256-encoded password, with double SHA-1-encoded password or with bcrypt-encoded password.

auth_params (String) — Authentication parameters in the JSON format depending on the auth_type .

host_ip (Array(String)) — IP addresses of hosts that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.

host_names (Array(String)) — Names of hosts that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.

host_names_regexp (Array(String)) — Regular expression for host names that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.

host_names_like (Array(String)) — Names of hosts that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server, set using the LIKE predicate.

default_roles_all (UInt8) — Shows that all granted roles set for user by default.

default_roles_list (Array(String)) — List of granted roles provided by default.