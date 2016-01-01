user_processes
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
This system table can be used to get overview of memory usage and ProfileEvents of users.
Columns:
user(String) — User name.
memory_usage(Int64) – Sum of RAM used by all processes of the user. It might not include some types of dedicated memory. See the max_memory_usage setting.
peak_memory_usage(Int64) — The peak of memory usage of the user. It can be reset when no queries are run for the user.
ProfileEvents(Map(String, UInt64)) – Summary of ProfileEvents that measure different metrics for the user. The description of them could be found in the table system.events