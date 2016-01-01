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system.user_directories

Description

Contains the information about configured user directories - directories on the file system from which ClickHouse server is allowed to read user provided data.

Columns

  • name (String) — The name of the directory.
  • type (String) — The type of the access storage e.g. users.xml or replicated or memory etc.
  • params (String) — JSON with the parameters of the access storage.
  • precedence (UInt64) — The order in which this directory is declared in the config. The same order is used when ClickHouse tries to find a user or role.