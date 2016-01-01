system.user_directories
Description
Contains the information about configured user directories - directories on the file system from which ClickHouse server is allowed to read user provided data.
Columns
name(String) — The name of the directory.
type(String) — The type of the access storage e.g. users.xml or replicated or memory etc.
params(String) — JSON with the parameters of the access storage.
precedence(UInt64) — The order in which this directory is declared in the config. The same order is used when ClickHouse tries to find a user or role.