system.user_defined_functions
Contains loading status, error information, and configuration metadata for User-Defined Functions (UDFs).
Columns:
Loading Status
name(String) — UDF name.
load_status(Enum8) — Loading status:
Success(UDF loaded and ready),
Failed(UDF failed to load).
loading_error_message(String) — Detailed error message when loading failed. Empty if loaded successfully.
last_successful_update_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Timestamp of the last successful load.
NULLif never succeeded.
loading_duration_ms(UInt64) — Time spent loading the UDF, in milliseconds.
UDF Configuration
type(Enum8) — UDF type:
executable(single process per block) or
executable_pool(persistent process pool).
command(String) — Script or command to execute, including arguments.
format(String) — Data format for I/O (e.g.,
TabSeparated,
JSONEachRow).
return_type(String) — Function return type (e.g.,
String,
UInt64).
return_name(String) — Optional return value identifier. Empty if not configured.
argument_types(Array(String)) — Array of argument types.
argument_names(Array(String)) — Array of argument names. Empty strings for unnamed arguments.
Execution Parameters
max_command_execution_time(UInt64) — Maximum seconds to process a data block. Only for
executable_pooltype.
command_termination_timeout(UInt64) — Seconds before sending SIGTERM to command process.
command_read_timeout(UInt64) — Milliseconds for reading from command stdout.
command_write_timeout(UInt64) — Milliseconds for writing to command stdin.
pool_size(UInt64) — Number of process instances in pool. Only for
executable_pooltype.
send_chunk_header(UInt8) — Whether to send row count before each data chunk (1 = true, 0 = false).
execute_direct(UInt8) — Whether to execute command directly (1) or via
/bin/bash(0).
lifetime(UInt64) — Reload interval in seconds. 0 means reload is disabled.
deterministic(UInt8) — Whether function returns the same result for same arguments (1 = true, 0 = false).
Example
View all UDFs and their loading status:
Find failed UDFs:
See Also
- User-Defined Functions — How to create and configure UDFs.