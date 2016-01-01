system.user_defined_functions

Contains loading status, error information, and configuration metadata for User-Defined Functions (UDFs).

Columns:

Loading Status

name (String) — UDF name.

(String) — UDF name. load_status (Enum8) — Loading status: Success (UDF loaded and ready), Failed (UDF failed to load).

(Enum8) — Loading status: (UDF loaded and ready), (UDF failed to load). loading_error_message (String) — Detailed error message when loading failed. Empty if loaded successfully.

(String) — Detailed error message when loading failed. Empty if loaded successfully. last_successful_update_time (Nullable(DateTime)) — Timestamp of the last successful load. NULL if never succeeded.

(Nullable(DateTime)) — Timestamp of the last successful load. if never succeeded. loading_duration_ms (UInt64) — Time spent loading the UDF, in milliseconds.

UDF Configuration

type (Enum8) — UDF type: executable (single process per block) or executable_pool (persistent process pool).

(Enum8) — UDF type: (single process per block) or (persistent process pool). command (String) — Script or command to execute, including arguments.

(String) — Script or command to execute, including arguments. format (String) — Data format for I/O (e.g., TabSeparated , JSONEachRow ).

(String) — Data format for I/O (e.g., , ). return_type (String) — Function return type (e.g., String , UInt64 ).

(String) — Function return type (e.g., , ). return_name (String) — Optional return value identifier. Empty if not configured.

(String) — Optional return value identifier. Empty if not configured. argument_types (Array(String)) — Array of argument types.

(Array(String)) — Array of argument types. argument_names (Array(String)) — Array of argument names. Empty strings for unnamed arguments.

Execution Parameters

max_command_execution_time (UInt64) — Maximum seconds to process a data block. Only for executable_pool type.

(UInt64) — Maximum seconds to process a data block. Only for type. command_termination_timeout (UInt64) — Seconds before sending SIGTERM to command process.

(UInt64) — Seconds before sending SIGTERM to command process. command_read_timeout (UInt64) — Milliseconds for reading from command stdout.

(UInt64) — Milliseconds for reading from command stdout. command_write_timeout (UInt64) — Milliseconds for writing to command stdin.

(UInt64) — Milliseconds for writing to command stdin. pool_size (UInt64) — Number of process instances in pool. Only for executable_pool type.

(UInt64) — Number of process instances in pool. Only for type. send_chunk_header (UInt8) — Whether to send row count before each data chunk (1 = true, 0 = false).

(UInt8) — Whether to send row count before each data chunk (1 = true, 0 = false). execute_direct (UInt8) — Whether to execute command directly (1) or via /bin/bash (0).

(UInt8) — Whether to execute command directly (1) or via (0). lifetime (UInt64) — Reload interval in seconds. 0 means reload is disabled.

(UInt64) — Reload interval in seconds. 0 means reload is disabled. deterministic (UInt8) — Whether function returns the same result for same arguments (1 = true, 0 = false).

Example

View all UDFs and their loading status:

SELECT name, load_status, type, command, return_type, argument_types FROM system.user_defined_functions FORMAT Vertical;

Row 1: ────── name: my_sum_udf load_status: Success type: executable command: /var/lib/clickhouse/user_scripts/sum.py return_type: UInt64 argument_types: ['UInt64','UInt64']

Find failed UDFs:

SELECT name, loading_error_message FROM system.user_defined_functions WHERE load_status = 'Failed';

