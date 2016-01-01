system.transactions_info_log
Contains information about all transactions executed on a current server.
It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — The hostname where transaction was executed.
type(Enum8('Begin' = 1, 'Commit' = 2, 'Rollback' = 3, 'AddPart' = 10, 'LockPart' = 11, 'UnlockPart' = 12)) — The type of the transaction. Possible values: Begin, Commit, Rollback, AddPart, LockPart, UnlockPart.
event_date(Date) — Date of the entry.
event_time(DateTime64(6)) — Time of the entry
thread_id(UInt64) — The identifier of a thread.
query_id(String) — The ID of a query executed in a scope of transaction.
tid(Tuple(UInt64, UInt64, UUID)) — The identifier of a transaction.
tid_hash(UInt64) — The hash of the identifier.
csn(UInt64) — The Commit Sequence Number
database(String) — The name of the database the transaction was executed against.
table(String) — The name of the table the transaction was executed against.
uuid(UUID) — The uuid of the table the transaction was executed against.
part(String) — The name of the part participated in the transaction.