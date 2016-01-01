system.transactions
Description
Contains a list of transactions and their state.
Columns
tid(Tuple(UInt64, UInt64, UUID)) — The identifier of the transaction.
tid_hash(UInt64) — The hash of the identifier.
elapsed(Float64) — The amount of time the transaction being processed.
is_readonly(UInt8) — The flag which shows whether the transaction has executed any write operation.
state(Enum8('RUNNING' = 0, 'COMMITTING' = 1, 'COMMITTED' = 2, 'ROLLED_BACK' = 3)) — The state of the transaction. Possible values: RUNNING, COMMITTING, COMMITTED, ROLLED_BACK.