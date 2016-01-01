trace_log
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains stack traces collected by the sampling query profiler.
ClickHouse creates this table when the trace_log server configuration section is set. Also see settings: query_profiler_real_time_period_ns, query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns, memory_profiler_step, memory_profiler_sample_probability, trace_profile_events.
To analyze logs, use the
addressToLine,
addressToLineWithInlines,
addressToSymbol and
demangle introspection functions.
Columns:
-
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
-
event_date(Date) — Date of sampling moment.
-
event_time(DateTime) — Timestamp of the sampling moment.
-
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Timestamp of the sampling moment with microseconds precision.
-
timestamp_ns(UInt64) — Timestamp of the sampling moment in nanoseconds.
-
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse server build revision.
When connecting to the server by
clickhouse-client, you see the string similar to
Connected to ClickHouse server version 19.18.1.. This field contains the
revision, but not the
versionof a server.
-
trace_type(Enum8) — Trace type:
Realrepresents collecting stack traces by wall-clock time.
CPUrepresents collecting stack traces by CPU time.
Memoryrepresents collecting allocations and deallocations when memory allocation exceeds the subsequent watermark.
MemorySamplerepresents collecting random allocations and deallocations.
MemoryPeakrepresents collecting updates of peak memory usage.
ProfileEventrepresents collecting of increments of profile events.
-
-
thread_id(UInt64) — Thread identifier.
-
query_id(String) — Query identifier that can be used to get details about a query that was running from the query_log system table.
-
trace(Array(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of sampling. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process.
-
size(Int64) - For trace types
Memory,
MemorySampleor
MemoryPeakis the amount of memory allocated, for other trace types is 0.
-
event(LowCardinality(String)) - For trace type
ProfileEventis the name of updated profile event, for other trace types is an empty string.
-
increment(UInt64) - For trace type
ProfileEventis the amount of increment of profile event, for other trace types is 0.
-
symbols, (Array(LowCardinality(String))), If the symbolization is enabled, contains demangled symbol names, corresponding to the
trace.
-
lines, (Array(LowCardinality(String))), If the symbolization is enabled, contains strings with file names with line numbers, corresponding to the
trace.
The symbolization can be enabled or disabled in the
symbolize under
trace_log in the server's configuration file.
Example