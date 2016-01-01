text_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains logging entries. The logging level which goes to this table can be limited to the
text_log.level server setting.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Date of the entry.
event_time(DateTime) — Time of the entry.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision.
microseconds(UInt32) — Microseconds of the entry.
thread_name(String) — Name of the thread from which the logging was done.
thread_id(UInt64) — OS thread ID.
level(
Enum8) — Entry level. Possible values:
1or
'Fatal'.
2or
'Critical'.
3or
'Error'.
4or
'Warning'.
5or
'Notice'.
6or
'Information'.
7or
'Debug'.
8or
'Trace'.
-
query_id(String) — ID of the query.
logger_name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the logger (i.e.
DDLWorker).
message(String) — The message itself.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse revision.
source_file(LowCardinality(String)) — Source file from which the logging was done.
source_line(UInt64) — Source line from which the logging was done.
message_format_string(LowCardinality(String)) — A format string that was used to format the message.
value1(String) - Argument 1 that was used to format the message.
value2(String) - Argument 2 that was used to format the message.
value3(String) - Argument 3 that was used to format the message.
value4(String) - Argument 4 that was used to format the message.
value5(String) - Argument 5 that was used to format the message.
value6(String) - Argument 6 that was used to format the message.
value7(String) - Argument 7 that was used to format the message.
value8(String) - Argument 8 that was used to format the message.
value9(String) - Argument 9 that was used to format the message.
value10(String) - Argument 10 that was used to format the message.
Example