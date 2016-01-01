table_engines

Contains description of table engines supported by server and their feature support information.

This table contains the following columns (the column type is shown in brackets):

name (String) — The name of table engine.

supports_settings (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports SETTINGS clause.

supports_skipping_indices (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports skipping indices.

supports_ttl (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports TTL.

supports_sort_order (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports clauses PARTITION_BY , PRIMARY_KEY , ORDER_BY and SAMPLE_BY .

supports_replication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data replication.

supports_duduplication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data deduplication.

(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data deduplication. supports_parallel_insert (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports parallel insert (see max_insert_threads setting).

Example:

