table_engines
Contains description of table engines supported by server and their feature support information.
This table contains the following columns (the column type is shown in brackets):
name(String) — The name of table engine.
supports_settings(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports
SETTINGSclause.
supports_skipping_indices(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports skipping indices.
supports_ttl(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports TTL.
supports_sort_order(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports clauses
PARTITION_BY,
PRIMARY_KEY,
ORDER_BYand
SAMPLE_BY.
supports_replication(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data replication.
supports_duduplication(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data deduplication.
supports_parallel_insert(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports parallel insert (see
max_insert_threadssetting).
Example:
See also
- MergeTree family query clauses
- Kafka settings
- Join settings