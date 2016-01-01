Skip to main content
Contains description of table engines supported by server and their feature support information.

This table contains the following columns (the column type is shown in brackets):

  • name (String) — The name of table engine.
  • supports_settings (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports SETTINGS clause.
  • supports_skipping_indices (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports skipping indices.
  • supports_ttl (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports TTL.
  • supports_sort_order (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports clauses PARTITION_BY, PRIMARY_KEY, ORDER_BY and SAMPLE_BY.
  • supports_replication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data replication.
  • supports_duduplication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data deduplication.
  • supports_parallel_insert (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports parallel insert (see max_insert_threads setting).

