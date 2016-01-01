Skip to main content
system.error_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains history of error values from table system.errors, periodically flushed to disk.

Columns:

  • hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
  • event_date (Date) — Event date.
  • event_time (DateTime) — Event time.
  • code (Int32) — Code number of the error.
  • error (LowCardinality(String)) - Name of the error.
  • value (UInt64) — The number of times this error happened.
  • remote (UInt8) — Remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed queries).

Example

  • error_log setting — Enabling and disabling the setting.
  • system.errors — Contains error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.
  • Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.