storage_policies

Contains information about storage policies and volumes which are defined in server configuration.

Columns:

policy_name (String) — Name of the storage policy.

volume_name (String) — Volume name defined in the storage policy.

volume_priority (UInt64) — Volume order number in the configuration, the data fills the volumes according this priority, i.e. data during inserts and merges is written to volumes with a lower priority (taking into account other rules: TTL, max_data_part_size , move_factor ).

disks (Array(String)) — Disk names, defined in the storage policy.

volume_type (Enum8) — Type of volume. Can have one of the following values: JBOD SINGLE_DISK UNKNOWN

max_data_part_size (UInt64) — Maximum size of a data part that can be stored on volume disks (0 — no limit).

move_factor (Float64) — Ratio of free disk space. When the ratio exceeds the value of configuration parameter, ClickHouse start to move data to the next volume in order.

prefer_not_to_merge (UInt8) — Value of the prefer_not_to_merge setting. Should be always false. When this setting is enabled, you did a mistake.

perform_ttl_move_on_insert (UInt8) — Value of the perform_ttl_move_on_insert setting. — Disables TTL move on data part INSERT. By default if we insert a data part that already expired by the TTL move rule it immediately goes to a volume/disk declared in move rule. This can significantly slowdown insert in case if destination volume/disk is slow (e.g. S3).

load_balancing (Enum8) — Policy for disk balancing. Can have one of the following values: ROUND_ROBIN LEAST_USED

(Enum8) — Policy for disk balancing. Can have one of the following values:

If the storage policy contains more then one volume, then information for each volume is stored in the individual row of the table.