storage_policies
Contains information about storage policies and volumes which are defined in server configuration.
Columns:
policy_name(String) — Name of the storage policy.
volume_name(String) — Volume name defined in the storage policy.
volume_priority(UInt64) — Volume order number in the configuration, the data fills the volumes according this priority, i.e. data during inserts and merges is written to volumes with a lower priority (taking into account other rules: TTL,
max_data_part_size,
move_factor).
disks(Array(String)) — Disk names, defined in the storage policy.
volume_type(Enum8) — Type of volume. Can have one of the following values:
JBOD
SINGLE_DISK
UNKNOWN
-
max_data_part_size(UInt64) — Maximum size of a data part that can be stored on volume disks (0 — no limit).
move_factor(Float64) — Ratio of free disk space. When the ratio exceeds the value of configuration parameter, ClickHouse start to move data to the next volume in order.
prefer_not_to_merge(UInt8) — Value of the
prefer_not_to_mergesetting. Should be always false. When this setting is enabled, you did a mistake.
perform_ttl_move_on_insert(UInt8) — Value of the
perform_ttl_move_on_insertsetting. — Disables TTL move on data part INSERT. By default if we insert a data part that already expired by the TTL move rule it immediately goes to a volume/disk declared in move rule. This can significantly slowdown insert in case if destination volume/disk is slow (e.g. S3).
load_balancing(Enum8) — Policy for disk balancing. Can have one of the following values:
ROUND_ROBIN
LEAST_USED
-
If the storage policy contains more then one volume, then information for each volume is stored in the individual row of the table.