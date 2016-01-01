settings_profile_elements
Describes the content of the settings profile:
- Сonstraints.
- Roles and users that the setting applies to.
- Parent settings profiles.
Columns:
index(UInt64) — Sequential number of the settings profile element.
min(Nullable(String)) — The minimum value of the setting.
NULLif not set.
max(Nullable(String)) — The maximum value of the setting. NULL if not set.
writability(Nullable(Enum8('WRITABLE' = 0, 'CONST' = 1, 'CHANGEABLE_IN_READONLY' = 2))) — Sets the settings constraint writability kind.
inherit_profile(Nullable(String)) — A parent profile for this setting profile.
NULLif not set. Setting profile will inherit all the settings' values and constraints (
min,
max,
readonly) from its parent profiles.