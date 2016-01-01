settings
Contains information about session settings for current user.
Columns:
name(String) — Setting name.
value(String) — Setting value.
changed(UInt8) — Shows whether the setting was explicitly defined in the config or explicitly changed.
description(String) — Short setting description.
min(Nullable(String)) — Minimum value of the setting, if any is set via constraints. If the setting has no minimum value, contains NULL.
max(Nullable(String)) — Maximum value of the setting, if any is set via constraints. If the setting has no maximum value, contains NULL.
readonly(UInt8) — Shows whether the current user can change the setting:
0— Current user can change the setting.
1— Current user can't change the setting.
default(String) — Setting default value.
is_obsolete(UInt8) - Shows whether a setting is obsolete.
tier(Enum8) — Support level for this feature. ClickHouse features are organized in tiers, varying depending on the current status of their development and the expectations one might have when using them. Values:
'Production'— The feature is stable, safe to use and does not have issues interacting with other production features. .
'Beta'— The feature is stable and safe. The outcome of using it together with other features is unknown and correctness is not guaranteed. Testing and reports are welcome.
'Experimental'— The feature is under development. Only intended for developers and ClickHouse enthusiasts. The feature might or might not work and could be removed at any time.
'Obsolete'— No longer supported. Either it is already removed or it will be removed in future releases.
Example
The following example shows how to get information about settings which name contains
min_i.
Using of
WHERE changed can be useful, for example, when you want to check:
- Whether settings in configuration files are loaded correctly and are in use.
- Settings that changed in the current session.
