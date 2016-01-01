Skip to main content
session_log

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about all successful and failed login and logout events.

Columns:

  • hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
  • type (Enum8) — Login/logout result. Possible values:
    • LoginFailure — Login error.
    • LoginSuccess — Successful login.
    • Logout — Logout from the system.
  • auth_id (UUID) — Authentication ID, which is a UUID that is automatically generated each time user logins.
  • session_id (String) — Session ID that is passed by client via HTTP interface.
  • event_date (Date) — Login/logout date.
  • event_time (DateTime) — Login/logout time.
  • event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Login/logout starting time with microseconds precision.
  • user (String) — User name.
  • auth_type (Enum8) — The authentication type. Possible values:
    • NO_PASSWORD
    • PLAINTEXT_PASSWORD
    • SHA256_PASSWORD
    • DOUBLE_SHA1_PASSWORD
    • LDAP
    • KERBEROS
    • SSL_CERTIFICATE
  • profiles (Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of profiles set for all roles and/or users.
  • roles (Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of roles to which the profile is applied.
  • settings (Array(Tuple(LowCardinality(String), String))) — Settings that were changed when the client logged in/out.
  • client_address (IPv6) — The IP address that was used to log in/out.
  • client_port (UInt16) — The client port that was used to log in/out.
  • interface (Enum8) — The interface from which the login was initiated. Possible values:
    • TCP
    • HTTP
    • gRPC
    • MySQL
    • PostgreSQL
  • client_hostname (String) — The hostname of the client machine where the clickhouse-client or another TCP client is run.
  • client_name (String) — The clickhouse-client or another TCP client name.
  • client_revision (UInt32) — Revision of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.
  • client_version_major (UInt32) — The major version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.
  • client_version_minor (UInt32) — The minor version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.
  • client_version_patch (UInt32) — Patch component of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client version.
  • failure_reason (String) — The exception message containing the reason for the login/logout failure.

Example

Query:

Result: