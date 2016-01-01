server_settings
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about global settings for the server, which are specified in
config.xml.
Currently, the table shows only settings from the first layer of
config.xml and doesn't support nested configs (e.g. logger).
Columns:
name(String) — Server setting name.
value(String) — Server setting value.
default(String) — Server setting default value.
changed(UInt8) — Shows whether a setting was specified in
config.xml
description(String) — Short server setting description.
type(String) — Server setting value type.
changeable_without_restart(Enum8) — Whether the setting can be changed at server runtime. Values:
'No'
'IncreaseOnly'
'DecreaseOnly'
'Yes'
-
is_obsolete(UInt8) - Shows whether a setting is obsolete.
Example
The following example shows how to get information about server settings which name contains
thread_pool.
Using of
WHERE changed can be useful, for example, when you want to check
whether settings in configuration files are loaded correctly and are in use.
