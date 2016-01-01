Skip to main content
server_settings

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about global settings for the server, which are specified in config.xml. Currently, the table shows only settings from the first layer of config.xml and doesn't support nested configs (e.g. logger).

Columns:

  • name (String) — Server setting name.
  • value (String) — Server setting value.
  • default (String) — Server setting default value.
  • changed (UInt8) — Shows whether a setting was specified in config.xml
  • description (String) — Short server setting description.
  • type (String) — Server setting value type.
  • changeable_without_restart (Enum8) — Whether the setting can be changed at server runtime. Values:
    • 'No'
    • 'IncreaseOnly'
    • 'DecreaseOnly'
    • 'Yes'
  • is_obsolete (UInt8) - Shows whether a setting is obsolete.

Example

The following example shows how to get information about server settings which name contains thread_pool.

Using of WHERE changed can be useful, for example, when you want to check whether settings in configuration files are loaded correctly and are in use.

