Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about global settings for the server, which are specified in config.xml . Currently, the table shows only settings from the first layer of config.xml and doesn't support nested configs (e.g. logger).

Columns:

name (String) — Server setting name.

value (String) — Server setting value.

default (String) — Server setting default value.

changed (UInt8) — Shows whether a setting was specified in config.xml

description (String) — Short server setting description.

type (String) — Server setting value type.

changeable_without_restart (Enum8) — Whether the setting can be changed at server runtime. Values:
'No'
'IncreaseOnly'
'DecreaseOnly'
'Yes'

is_obsolete (UInt8) - Shows whether a setting is obsolete.

Example

The following example shows how to get information about server settings which name contains thread_pool .

Using of WHERE changed can be useful, for example, when you want to check whether settings in configuration files are loaded correctly and are in use.

