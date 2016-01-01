Skip to main content
schema_inference_cache

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Contains information about all cached file schemas.

Columns:

  • storage (String) — Storage name: File, URL, S3 or HDFS.
  • source (String) — File source.
  • format (String) — Format name.
  • additional_format_info (String) - Additional information required to identify the schema. For example, format specific settings.
  • registration_time (DateTime) — Timestamp when schema was added in cache.
  • schema (String) - Cached schema.

Example

Let's say we have a file data.jsonl with this content:

Tip

Place data.jsonl in the user_files_path directory. You can find this by looking in your ClickHouse configuration files. The default is:

Open clickhouse-client and run the DESCRIBE query:

Let's see the content of the system.schema_inference_cache table:

