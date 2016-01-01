schema_inference_cache
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about all cached file schemas.
Columns:
storage(String) — Storage name: File, URL, S3 or HDFS.
source(String) — File source.
format(String) — Format name.
additional_format_info(String) - Additional information required to identify the schema. For example, format specific settings.
registration_time(DateTime) — Timestamp when schema was added in cache.
schema(String) - Cached schema.
Example
Let's say we have a file
data.jsonl with this content:
Tip
Place
data.jsonl in the
user_files_path directory. You can find this by looking
in your ClickHouse configuration files. The default is:
Open
clickhouse-client and run the
DESCRIBE query:
Let's see the content of the
system.schema_inference_cache table:
