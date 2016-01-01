scheduler
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains information about and status of scheduling nodes residing on the local server. This table can be used for monitoring. The table contains a row for every scheduling node.
Columns:
resource(
String) - Resource name
path(
String) - Path to a scheduling node within this resource scheduling hierarchy
type(
String) - Type of a scheduling node.
weight(
Float64) - Weight of a node, used by a parent node of `fair`` type.
priority(
Int64) - Priority of a node, used by a parent node of 'priority' type (Lower value means higher priority).
is_active(
UInt8) - Whether this node is currently active - has resource requests to be dequeued and constraints satisfied.
active_children(
UInt64) - The number of children in active state.
dequeued_requests(
UInt64) - The total number of resource requests dequeued from this node.
canceled_requests(
UInt64) - The total number of resource requests canceled from this node.
dequeued_cost(
UInt64) - The sum of costs (e.g. size in bytes) of all requests dequeued from this node.
canceled_cost(
UInt64) - The sum of costs (e.g. size in bytes) of all requests canceled from this node.
busy_periods(
UInt64) - The total number of deactivations of this node.
vruntime(
Nullable(Float64)) - For children of
fairnodes only. Virtual runtime of a node used by SFQ algorithm to select the next child to process in a max-min fair manner.
system_vruntime(
Nullable(Float64)) - For
fairnodes only. Virtual runtime showing
vruntimeof the last processed resource request. Used during child activation as the new value of
vruntime.
queue_length(
Nullable(UInt64)) - For
fifonodes only. Current number of resource requests residing in the queue.
queue_cost(
Nullable(UInt64)) - For
fifonodes only. Sum of costs (e.g. size in bytes) of all requests residing in the queue.
budget(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
fifonodes only. The number of available "cost units" for new resource requests. Can appear in case of discrepancy of estimated and real costs of resource requests (e.g. after read/write failure)
is_satisfied(
Nullable(UInt8)) - For constraint nodes only (e.g.
inflight_limit). Equals
1if all the constraint of this node are satisfied.
inflight_requests(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. The number of resource requests dequeued from this node, that are currently in consumption state.
inflight_cost(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. The sum of costs (e.g. bytes) of all resource requests dequeued from this node, that are currently in consumption state.
max_requests(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. Upper limit for
inflight_requestsleading to constraint violation.
max_cost(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
inflight_limitnodes only. Upper limit for
inflight_costleading to constraint violation.
max_speed(
Nullable(Float64)) - For
bandwidth_limitnodes only. Upper limit for bandwidth in tokens per second.
max_burst(
Nullable(Float64)) - For
bandwidth_limitnodes only. Upper limit for
tokensavailable in token-bucket throttler.
throttling_us(
Nullable(Int64)) - For
bandwidth_limitnodes only. Total number of microseconds this node was in throttling state.
tokens(
Nullable(Float64)) - For
bandwidth_limitnodes only. Number of tokens currently available in token-bucket throttler.