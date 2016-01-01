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system.s3queue_metadata_cache

Description

Contains in-memory state of S3Queue metadata and currently processed rows per file.

Columns

  • zookeeper_path (String) — Path in zookeeper to metadata
  • file_path (String) — File path of a file which is being processed
  • file_name (String) — File name of a file which is being processed
  • rows_processed (UInt64) — Currently processed number of rows
  • status (String) — Status of processing: Processed, Processing, Failed
  • processing_start_time (Nullable(DateTime)) — Time at which processing of the file started
  • processing_end_time (Nullable(DateTime)) — Time at which processing of the file ended
  • exception (String) — Exception which happened during processing