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system.s3queue_log

Contains log entries with information about files processed by the S3Queue engine.

It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.

Columns:

  • hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname
  • event_date (Date) — Event date of writing this log row
  • event_time (DateTime) — Event time of writing this log row
  • database (String) — The name of the database where the queue table (S3Queue or AzureQueue) lives.
  • table (String) — The name of the queue table (S3Queue or AzureQueue).
  • uuid (String) — The UUID of the queue table (S3Queue or AzureQueue).
  • file_name (String) — File name of the processing file.
  • rows_processed (UInt64) — Number of processed rows.
  • status (Enum8('Processed' = 0, 'Failed' = 1)) — Status of the processing file.
  • processing_start_time (Nullable(DateTime)) — Time of the start of processing the file.
  • processing_end_time (Nullable(DateTime)) — Time of the end of processing the file.
  • exception (String) — Exception message if happened.
  • commit_id (UInt64) — Id of the transaction in which this file was committed.
  • commit_time (DateTime) — Time of committing file in keeper (as either failed or processed).
  • transaction_start_time (DateTime) — Time when the whole processing transaction started.
  • get_object_time_ms (UInt64) — Time which took us to find the object in object storage.