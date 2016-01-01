row_policies
Contains filters for one particular table, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this row policy.
Columns:
-
name(String) — Name of a row policy.
-
short_name(String) — Short name of a row policy. Names of row policies are compound, for example: myfilter ON mydb.mytable. Here "myfilter ON mydb.mytable" is the name of the row policy, "myfilter" is it's short name.
-
database(String) — Database name.
-
table(String) — Table name. Empty if policy for database.
-
id(UUID) — Row policy ID.
-
storage(String) — Name of the directory where the row policy is stored.
-
select_filter(Nullable(String)) — Condition which is used to filter rows.
-
is_restrictive(UInt8) — Shows whether the row policy restricts access to rows, see CREATE ROW POLICY. Value:
-
0— The row policy is defined with
AS PERMISSIVEclause.
-
1— The row policy is defined with
AS RESTRICTIVEclause.
-
apply_to_all(UInt8) — Shows that the row policies set for all roles and/or users.
-
apply_to_list(Array(String)) — List of the roles and/or users to which the row policies is applied.
-
apply_to_except(Array(String)) — The row policies is applied to all roles and/or users excepting of the listed ones.