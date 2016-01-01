Skip to main content
system.role_grants

Contains the role grants for users and roles. To add entries to this table, use GRANT role TO user.

Columns:

  • user_name (Nullable(String)) — User name.

  • role_name (Nullable(String)) — Role name.

  • granted_role_name (String) — Name of role granted to the role_name role. To grant one role to another one use GRANT role1 TO role2.

  • granted_role_is_default (UInt8) — Flag that shows whether granted_role is a default role. Possible values:

    • 1 — granted_role is a default role.
    • 0 — granted_role is not a default role.

  • with_admin_option (UInt8) — Flag that shows whether granted_role is a role with ADMIN OPTION privilege. Possible values:

    • 1 — The role has ADMIN OPTION privilege.
    • 0 — The role without ADMIN OPTION privilege.