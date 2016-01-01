role_grants
Contains the role grants for users and roles. To add entries to this table, use
GRANT role TO user.
Columns:
-
-
-
granted_role_name(String) — Name of role granted to the
role_namerole. To grant one role to another one use
GRANT role1 TO role2.
-
granted_role_is_default(UInt8) — Flag that shows whether
granted_roleis a default role. Possible values:
- 1 —
granted_roleis a default role.
- 0 —
granted_roleis not a default role.
- 1 —
-
with_admin_option(UInt8) — Flag that shows whether
granted_roleis a role with ADMIN OPTION privilege. Possible values:
- 1 — The role has
ADMIN OPTIONprivilege.
- 0 — The role without
ADMIN OPTIONprivilege.
- 1 — The role has